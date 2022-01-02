WEST POINT, N.Y. — Taylor O'Brien and Marly Walls had the best scoring days of their careers Sunday, but it wasn't enough for Bucknell to overcome hot-shooting Army in the teams' Patriot League opener.
The host Black Knights shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the second half to erase a halftime deficit and pull away for a 69-62 win at Christl Arena.
It was the Bison's first loss since Nov. 20 at Temple, snapping an eight-game win streak. It was also Bucknell's first loss in Patriot regular-season play since Feb. 1, 2020.
The Bison (9-3, 0-1 Patriot) had won nine in a row over the Black Knights (6-4, 1-0).
Bucknell led 56-52 on a Walls jumper with 5:31 to play. Army took the lead for good with consecutive baskets by Lauren Lithgow just 44 seconds apart. Her second bucket, a 3-pointer, put the Black Knights in front 57-56.
O'Brien hit a jumper in the lane to keep the Bison within 61-58 with 2:49 left, but Army answered with a 7-0 run by senior Alisa Fallon. She was 5-for-6 at the foul line in the spree that made it a 10-point cushion with 29 seconds to play.
O'Brien scored a career-best 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss, while Walls matched her career-high of 14 points and had six boards.
Fallon finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds for Army, and Kate Murray had 19 points. Sabria Hunter posted 12 points and a game-high 14 boards.
Bucknell committed just seven turnovers and forced 15 from Army, but the Bison saw the Black Knights shoot 61.5% in the first quarter and 53.8% in the fourth. The Bison shot 53.3% in a 20-point first period, but finished 27-of-67 (40.3%). They also shot just 3-of-15 from 3-point range.
Bucknell jumped out to an 8-0 lead, forcing an Army timeout. The Black Knights came out of the break with a 9-2 run, and Bucknell never forged a lead larger than seven again.
Emma Shaffer and Cecelia Collins both chipped in six points for the Bison, and Shaffer added a team-high three steals.
Army West Point 69, Bucknell 62
Bucknell (9-3, 0-1) 62
Taylor O'Brien 11-25 2-3 25, Marly Walls 7-11 0-2 14, Cecelia Collins 2-8 1-2 6, Emma Shaffer 3-5 0-0 6, Tai Johnson 0-3 2-2 2, Julie Kulesza 2-3 0-0 5, Carly Krsul 2-8 0-0 4, Remi Sisselman 0-3 0-0 0, Caroline Dingler 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 5-9 62.
Army West Point (6-4, 1-0) 69
Alisa Fallon 8-18 5-6 24, Kate Murray 7-12 2-2 19, Sabrina Hunter 6-10 0-1 12, Kamryn Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Natalie Straikus 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Lithgow 3-6 0-0 8, Hope Brown 1-6 1-2 4, Sam McNaughton 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor Sullivan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 8-11 69.
Halftime: Bucknell 31-29. 3-point goals: Bucknell 3-15 (Kulesza 1-2, Collins 1-4, O'Brien 1-5, Dingler 0-1, Walls 0-1, Sisselman 0-2); Army 9-20 (Murray 3-5, Fallon 3-7, Lithgow 2-4, Brown 1-2, Hunter 0-1, McNaughton 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 33 (O'Brien 9, Walls 6); Army 41 (Hunter 14, Fallon 11). Assists: Bucknell 8 (Walls 3); Army 15 (Murray 5). Steals: Bucknell 7 (Shaffer 3); Army 4 (Fallon 2). Blocked shots: Bucknell 1 (Krsul); Army 4 (Hunter 2). Turnovers: Bucknell 7, Army 15. Total fouls: Bucknell 11, Army 14. A: 497.