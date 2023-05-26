SHIPPENSBURG — Southern Columbia senior Tyler Arnold hit a huge throw on his final attempt in the 2A boys javelin competition at the PIAA Championships on Friday, edging Danville junior Bronson Krainak to win the state title.
Arnold, a Tennessee signee, threw 205-feet, 9-inches on his final attempt to win gold. Krainak, who led from his second throw until Arnold's last attempt, was second at 197-10.
Each of Arnold's six attempts were farther than the previous one. He moved into second place on his fifth attempt with a toss of 193-8, setting up his final throw.
Krainak and Arnold entered states as the top two seeds and lived up to the billing.
Krainak took the lead on his second throw with a toss of 186-11. He extended his lead with longer throws on his and fourth attempts. Krainak had the next two best throws after Arnold's winner.
Central Columbia's Lincoln Huber was fourth, giving District 4 three of the top four finishers. Huber and Krainak are both juniors.