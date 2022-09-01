There was a time when Tricia Hoffman didn’t want anything to do with playing field hockey on artificial turf.
In the midst of her Hall of Fame career at Misericordia, the few times she stepped foot on “the old-style turf” Hoffman aggravated an existing back issue.
Of course, that was way back in the 1990s when “astroturf” was usually little more than a quarter-inch plastic carpet laid on a concrete foundation.
When Southern Columbia’s coach returned to the sideline last year after an eight-year hiatus, her Tigers were one of the many Valley teams who had made the move to a synthetic turf field since she last coached.
And she soon became a convert.
“Now I’m a turf person, for sure,” Hoffman said.
With this season’s addition of Milton and Warrior Run to the list of turf teams, the Heartland Athletic Conference boasts eight field hockey fields with turf and three without. Just six years ago, only two HAC schools played on turf.
“It’s extremely exciting to finally be able to play on the new turf field,” said Milton second-year coach Brandee Krall. “The girls have watched the entire process of the construction, and they can’t wait to play a game on the new field.”
The turf revolution has changed the way the game is played, how it’s coached, and even influences the opponents Valley teams schedule. It is universally viewed as a positive for the sport, creating a safer environment for the players and making the game more attractive.
“Turf is definitely the future of field hockey,” said Line Mountain coach Maggie Fessler, “and I love that more teams in the Valley are getting turf fields.”
Roz Erb was an assistant coach for seven years when Selinsgrove turned Bolig Stadium into the area’s first FieldTurf venue in 2005. The Seals hit the synthetic surface running, so to speak, going 22-3 that year and following it up with a trio of one-loss seasons.
“We do play a very nice turf game,” then-Selinsgrove coach Cathy Keiser said in 2005, “and that’s because these girls have been going to Futures, camps and other things in the offseason, and it’s really been paying off.
“Being able to practice and play on turf is definitely an advantage for us.”
As Keiser progressed through a career that produced 619 wins and 25 district championships in 34 years, she downplayed the turf’s role in her team’s success, not wanting to take away from her players’ accomplishments. However, you need look no further than the 2015 district playoffs to understand the difference it made.
Just two weeks after losing on Lewisburg’s grass — which at the time was the Seals’ second league loss in the eight-year history of the HAC — Selinsgrove torched the Green Dragons 8-1 in a quarterfinal at Bolig.
“Cath has always provided our kids with that opportunity, and since I’ve been here we do the same thing,” said Erb, now in her fifth year as Seals head coach. “Our success does not come from Aug. 15 to Nov. 25; that’s not where we really build our strength. We get it also from the indoor game and the offseason opportunities the kids have had and definitely did back in the mid-2000s and earlier.
“In the 80s, Cath was taking teams to the national hockey festival, and the club team (PA Power) has always done a lot of out-of-season activities. That’s driven our success — the sacrifice of her time and her love of the game and her willingness to give these opportunities to kids.”
In 2013, Central Columbia made the move to turf and brought its field hockey and soccer teams into Blue Jay Stadium. Danville and Southern Columbia followed suit in 2017. Bloomsburg and Midd-West converted in 2019, and they’ve since turfed additional fields.
“The artificial turf in our stadium is almost done, so this improvement will also benefit our program moving forward,” said Susquenita coach Jason Brouse, whose team was the first to switch in the five-member Tri-Valley League.
The adverbs may change, but the point is the same.
Field hockey on turf versus grass, coaches say, is a “completely,” an “entirely” or an “totally” different game.
“In essence, it’s almost two different games,” said Greenwood coach Kent Houser, now in his 34th season.
Typically, a grass field slows the pace of play and underscores the deliberate execution of the pass-and-receive aspect of the game. No matter how pristine grass may be at the beginning of the season, it’s never long until it is pocked with divots, bare patches, or other hazards that (whether wet or dry) disrupt play.
“We always stress the fundamentals at each practice, but two points we stress heavily on grass are successful reception and stronger passing” said Danville coach Sarah Biddle, whose team will play three of its seven home games on grass this season due to conflicts with football. “We appreciate that we have a turf field where we can develop the necessary skills to speed up the flow of the game, but we also realize that other teams in the HAC don’t have turf, so we need to practice on grass as well.”
Turf creates true rolls and bounces, affording players the confidence to anticipate plays and operate at a much quicker pace. Houser, who also coached basketball for more than 25 seasons, drew a parallel to the hardwood.
“When a player dribbles a basketball, they don’t think about it. That wouldn’t be the case if they dribbled on grass,” he said. “A turf (hockey) player doesn’t need to look at the ball when they dribble.”
There are technical elements to grass-play that became obsolete, but coaches agree turf has fostered more changes to the rules (mostly specific to pace and safety) than instruction.
“I believe the fundamental skills are the same,” said Midd-West coach Jodie Sheaffer. “A turf game is a better game, being both safer and controlled.”
East Juniata’s last postseason win was a 2015 district quarterfinal at home against Central Columbia, a turf team that struggled on the McAlisterville grass.
The Tigers advanced to the semis at Bucknell’s Graham Field, but coach Jodi Strawser was unable to secure practice time at an area college or sports complex. Their grass-friendly, long-hit game was thwarted by a Bloomsburg team, that, like many in the Valley, had begun to prioritize turf play.
Hoffman recalled an instance during her first stint at Southern Columbia when, prior to a regular-season game against Bloomsburg at Bloomsburg University, the Tigers carted a goal cage to Shamokin’s Kemp Memorial Stadium for a turf practice session.
In the last five years, the PIAA mandated all postseason games be played on turf.
“I just know it’s been at least 10 years that we made the commitment that we’ve got to act and teach like we have turf,” said Houser, whose taken Greenwood to two Class A state finals since 2017, winning one. “We try to practice our skills like we have turf. You have to. Not only is it the path through the postseason, but it’s getting to be more the path through the regular season.”
Houser’s Wildcats have long scheduled as many non-league turf opponents as possible, regardless of size or strength, routinely playing Lower Dauphin, State College and Selinsgrove.
“Many years ago, when we put in turf, I know other teams prepared by trying to get time at SportsZone or colleges,” said Erb. “We often had schools contact us for scrimmages in the postseason. I think every hockey coach recognized the differences and change of speed of the game and understood the need to get acclimated to the surface.”
In next to no time, Hoffman, who finished as Misericordia’s single-season and career leader in points, goals and assists, embraced the synthetic surface she once loathed. However, there is one problem with the surface at Freda Kline Dalious Memorial Field at Tigers Stadium that she found upon her return to the team last year.
The field hockey lines are a silver hue that can be impossible to discern from the sideline.
“I can’t even see when the ball’s in the circle!” she said with a laugh.