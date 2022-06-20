LEWISBURG — Derek Asche had two hits, and knocked in three runs, while Ryan Metta-Rogan got the final out for the save as the Lewisburg American Legion baseball team knocked off Williamsport, 7-5, on Monday night.
Jack Landis had three hits and scored three runs for Lewisburg. Shea Girton worked 6 2/3 innings for the victory, striking out three and not walking a hitter. Girton also had a two-run double for Lewisburg.
Lewisburg 7, Williamsport 5
Williamsport;111;000;2 — 5-7-2
Lewisburg;002;401;x — 7-9-1
WP: Kulp; LP: Shea Girton; S: Metta-Rogan.
Williamsport: Cotter, 1-for-3, double, 2 runs; Worth, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Larson, 2-for-4, RBI; Neidig, 1-for-4 double.
Lewisburg: Jack Landis, 3-for-4, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Derek Asche, 2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Girton, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; John Hoffman, 1-for-3, double, run; Evan Frederick, 1-for-3, double, run.