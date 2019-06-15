I’ll admit it, I didn’t believe him at the time.
And even now, I’m not sure Selinsgrove coach Brett Beiler believes him.
However, I was the witness to the fact on Sept. 22, 2018, former Selinsgrove coach and current assistant Jim Messner told me at a wedding that the Seals would win the state title.
“Well, he’s going to say that,” Beiler said with a laugh, when asked if Messner was more confident in the state title chances of the Seals than the players were early in the season.
It was a bold statement for a program that had never won a state playoff game, let alone the four required for the state championship.
Forty years involved in the Selinsgrove program had given Messner a hint that this Selinsgrove team had a chance to complete the task.
“We had two outstanding pitchers coming back. I knew about the freshmen that were coming up,” Messner said. “I knew we would be tough up the middle with Wyatt (Metzger) at catcher, Teague (Hoover) at shortstop, Evan (Hoke) at second and Josh (Nylund) in center field.”
The Seals players even think their assistant was a little nuts with his prediction.
“If anybody on our team tells you that we knew we were going to make a state championship run, they are probably lying to you,” Selinsgrove senior Blaise Zeiders said.
Zeiders stopped for a moment while being told about Messner’s September prediction.
“That’s just crazy,” Zeiders said and shook his head.
Now the only thing left for Messner to decide is whether he’s coming back for his 41st season on the Seals’ bench.
He just smiled when the Selinsgrove players asked him after the game, but didn’t answer.