ASU star wrestler suspended

The Associated Press
Arizona State wrestling star Zahid Valencia was indefinitely suspended Thursday by the athletic department, as a report surfaced that he failed a drug test.
The failed drug test reportedly occurred Jan. 18 at an international meet in Rome.
ASU said in a statement: “Zahid Valencia has been suspended indefinitely from the ASU men’s wrestling team.”
The university said further information would not be released due to student privacy rights. It’s not clear if Valencia could be reinstated before the end of the season.
Valencia is a two-time NCAA champion at 174 pounds who was ranked No. 1 this season at 184. The senior is 121-3 overall at ASU, and 20-0 this season. Valencia also could be ineligible for the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials, April 4-5 at Penn State, due to the failed drug test.