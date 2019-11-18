When the NCAA Division III football bracket was announced on Sunday night, the 9-1 Susquehanna River Hawks were not among the teams in the bracket.
With 27 automatic berths, only five at-large berths were left in the bracket.
Muehlenberg (10-0) picked up the automatic berth out of the Centennial Conference and will host MIT at noon on Saturday.
Susquehanna’s season isn’t over, though. The River Hawks will host Wilkes on Saturday in the Centennial Conferenece-Middle Atlantic Conference Bowl Series. A game time for Saturday’s contest with the Colonels will be announced today.