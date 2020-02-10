The Associated Press
DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting Detroit over Boston.
Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the Red Wings have defeated the league-best Bruins twice.
n Rangers 4, Kings 1
NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored, powering New York.
n Ducks 3, Sabres 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and Anaheim held off Buffalo.
n Jets 5, Blackhawks 2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg’s four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat Chicago.
n Avalanche 3, Wild 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season as Colorado won its fourth in five games.