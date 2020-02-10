The Associated Press

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou snapped a tie midway through the third period and scored an empty-net goal in the final minute, lifting Detroit over Boston.

Detroit is easily the worst team in the NHL, but the Red Wings have defeated the league-best Bruins twice.

n Rangers 4, Kings 1

NEW YORK — Artemi Panarin, Kaapo Kakko and Greg McKegg scored, powering New York.

n Ducks 3, Sabres 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ryan Miller stopped 31 shots, including all 15 he faced in the third period, and Anaheim held off Buffalo.

n Jets 5, Blackhawks 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Andrew Copp had the go-ahead score in Winnipeg’s four-goal third period, and the Jets rallied to beat Chicago.

n Avalanche 3, Wild 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Nathan MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season as Colorado won its fourth in five games.

Tags

Recommended for you