ATHENS — The Wildcats scored three times in the fourth inning to come away with the nonleague win.
Mason Lister struck out eight for the Wildcats in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win.
Mason Raup had four more hits in the game, and in three games this week was 10-of-12 from the Danville leadoff spot.
Athens is now 5-0, while the Ironmen drop to 3-2.
Athens 4, Danville 2
Danville;000;200;0 — 2-7-5
Athens;100;300;X — 4-4-2
Mason Lister, Cameron Sullivan (6) and Caleb Nichols. Garrett Hoffman, Wyatt Shultz (5) and Mason Raup.
WP: Lister. LP Hoffman.
Athens: Nichols 1-for-3, RBI; Lucas Kraft 1-for-3, run.
Danville: Mason Raup 4-for-4, 2 RBIs.