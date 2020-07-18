From staff and wire reports
The Atlantic 10 Conference became the latest major collegiate athletics conference to announce that it is postponing fall sports.
In a news release, the conference said a current plan is in place to have the contests held in the 2021 spring semester. The Atlantic 10 sponsors men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball, men’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s swimming, and women’s rowing.
Non-traditional seasons like baseball, softball and women’s lacrosse would also be postponed. For now, winter sports are unchanged.
The conference did say it would re-evaluate the situation in mid-September in case there was an opportunity to play a truncated schedule.
“The reinstatement of conference competitions following the look-in window would require medical and institutional protocols that would assure the safety of student-athletes, staff and the campus community. If COVID-19 risk levels do not improve, the team and student-athletes will continue training and practicing while attending classes and prepare for a spring 2021 competitive schedule,” the release said.
The Atlantic 10 consists of Davidson, Dayton, Duquesne, Fordham, George Mason, George Washington, La Salle, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Richmond and St. Bonaventure.