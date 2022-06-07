Lewisburg sophomore Ryan Brouse’s freshman season didn’t go as planned.
Injuries from a car crash ruined her first varsity softball season in 2021, and a slump didn’t make the start of 2022 much better.
“This year compared to last year — last year, I was coming back into it, and even at the start of this year, I was struggling a little bit,” said Brouse, who was 3-for-18 to start the season. “Right now, I’m just really focused on keeping my head (on the ball), and going up there with no nerves, and playing the game like I know how to do.”
Brouse, who is 5-for-6 in the last two games with five RBIs and three runs scored, and the rest of the Green Dragons have taken her mantra to the plate, and it’s propelled them to one of the best seasons in school history.
After winning their first district title and state playoff game since 1996, Lewisburg faces Kutztown at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pine Grove in the state quarterfinals, becoming the second team in school history to reach this point. The 1996 team dropped a 6-4 decision to Villa Joseph Maria in the quarterfinals.
“We’re here to play,” sophomore pitcher Kimmy Shannon said after tossing a one-hitter in Monday’s 14-0 five-inning win over Palisades. “We’re not backing down. We want to fight to the end.”
Shannon has rounded into shape as the season has continued after winning a gold medal in the 500 freestyle at the PIAA swimming championships in March. She won her sixth straight start to improve to 10-1 on the season, and the nine strikeouts against Palisades were a season-high.
“She was a little wild and was amped up when she was warming up,” Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner said. “She settled in at game time, and she threw awesome.”
Kutztown is one of the top programs in the state, winning 10 District 3 softball titles in its history. before Monday’s win over the Pirates, Lewisburg’s last state win came against the Cougars. The Cougars are led by a group of seniors — Caitlyn Lubak, McKenzie Drey, Brittany Noecker and Madysin Schmidt — that all begin their careers in 2019 with a District 3 championship. The 2019 Cougars lost to Maddy Waltman and Warrior Run in the first round of the state playoffs.
Kutztown is 18-4 on the season. The losses have come to Berks Catholic (3-0, and 5-2 in the Berks County semifinals), Brandywine Heights (the top seed in District 3 Class 2A, which fell in the first round of states to Upper Dauphin), and Class 6A Northampton.
Luback is Kutztown’s top hitter. The Cougars’ offense has been outstanding since the calendar turned to May. They scored two runs each in losses to Berks Catholic and Northampton, but in 10 victories Kutztown has averaged 11.5 runs per game.
Kutztown’s pitcher MaKayla Drey isn’t overpowering. She doesn’t average double-digit strikeouts per game, but what she does is induce a lot of soft contact, allowing less than a hit per inning. The Cougars back that up with oustanding defense with a team field percentage of .970 in the regular season.