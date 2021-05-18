The Daily Item
STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s Sept. 18 contest against Auburn will receive top billing as the Nittany Lions on Tuesday announced the contest will be played at 7:30 p.m. and broadcast on ABC.
Auburn travels to State College on Week 3, and the matchup marks the third in the series.
The Tigers and Nittany Lions have split two contests. Penn State defeated Auburn, 43-14, during the Outback Bowl in 1996. Auburn earned a 13-9 win during the 2003 Capitol One Bowl.
Auburn is the first SEC opponent to visit Happy Valley since Penn State hosted Alabama in 2011.