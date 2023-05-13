DANVILLE — Carly Aument may not have had her lucky T-shirt with her when she wheeled into Danville’s Ironmen Stadium Saturday morning — the one with SELINSGROVE FOOTBALL 2019 splashed across the front — but the Seals’ talented junior did come energized by her preferred power breakfast.
In this case, a glazed donut, and a flavored Refresher.
“Carly Aument runs on Dunkin’, that’s for sure,” Selinsgrove’s sprint specialist cracked.
And no wonder — especially since Aument’s victories in the 100, 200 and a strong anchor leg in the 4x400 relay that popped Selinsgrove into fifth place resulted in her being tagged the Female Athlete of the Meet by the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference’s track and field coaches.
“This (trophy) just shows me that I’ve worked so hard for this — and I can do it,” Aument stated. “I just want to keep going up from here.”
Prepping for next weekend’s District 4 Class 3A championship meet in Williamsport, Aument motored to a reasonably comfortable victory in the 100 (12.43) before needing a lean (24.91) at the finish line to squeeze past Central Columbia’s Kendra Stout (24.92) in the 200. Aument then capped her high-octane day by pushing Selinsgrove to a win in the slower of the two 4x400 heats, a victory that popped the Seals on to the medal podium.
Aument’s 24.91, which narrowly missed the PHAC record of 24.89 posted in 2015 by Williamsport’s GeZoria Amos, was the first time she’s cracked 25 seconds in the 200. It’s also the fastest time in Selinsgrove’s sparkling track and field history.
Another plus is Aument really likes where she is heading into an all-or-nothing 4-AAA meet — only the top qualifier and those who surpass the state-qualifying standards advance to the PIAA championships on Memorial Day weekend at Shippensburg University.
Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage, who claimed one of the two meet records to fall on the girls’ side, also feels mighty good about where she stands with the District 4 Class 2A meet rapidly approaching. Moncavage, the reigning state champion in the 800, popped a 2:14.26 to win the two-circuit event by five-plus seconds over Danville’s Bella Johns (2:19.32), and erase a meet record that stood for nine years.
Lewisburg’s Jenna Farmer ran a 2:15.90 in 2014.
“I didn’t have a specific time I was going for because I had the 4x800 (earlier in the day),” said Moncavage, who ran the anchor leg for a Southern quartet that wound up fifth in the 4x800 relay. “I just wanted to stay confident, run my race and hopefully get a decent time.”
While Moncavage’s winning time was her fastest this spring in the 800, it’s also the fastest Class AA time in Pennsylvania. Yet it was just over a half-second slower than the 2:13 and change she ran in last year’s 4-AA 800 finals duel with Montoursville’s Lily Saul.
Lewisburg wound up claiming the team title without finishing first in any event, edging Central Columbia and Selinsgrove.
Other Valley competitors that logged first-place finishes included the Warrior Run trio of Raygan Lust, Claire Dufrene and Aurora Cieslukowski, who collared the 400 (59.82), 1,600 (5:17.53) and pole vault (11-0), respectively. Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett mined gold in the 3,200 (11:06.11), Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise claimed the 300 hurdles (45.46) and Shamokin’s Madison Lippay won the high jump (5-0).
Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus matched Aument with a pair of golds in the shot put (38-11) and discus (116-3), besting the field despite struggling with a bothersome hand injury that’s still a bit painful every time she unleashes her powerful right arm.
“I’m happy with how I did,” Dowkus admitted. “I’ve been wanting to hit a big throw like that for a while, so it’s nice just to do it. I could be happier, but my first throw (in the shot) was 27 feet and I finished with 38-11. It was an upward battle for me today, mostly mental, but my hand does bother me every time I throw. I’ve just got to push through, but I’m happy and hopefully I can repeat this at districts.
“I’m just hoping I hit both the state qualifying marks (36-6 in the shot and 113-0 in the discus) because I have already this season. I’m just hoping that even if I don’t win – especially discus — that I hit the marks because I really want to go to states in both events.”
And Milton’s remarkably consistent Mackenzie Lopez popped a 133-10 to outdistance close friend Morgan Reiner (129-11) and claim the javelin as the Black Panthers tight tandem went one-two in that event yet again.
“Definitely happy with where I am going into districts,” Lopez said. “I’ve been more consistent – hitting the high 120s and high 130s – but going into districts obviously to go to states but only after throwing 136 to 140.”
PENNSYLVANIA HEARTLAND CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
At Danville High School
Team: 1. Lewisburg, 76.50; 2. (tie) Central Columbia and Selinsgrove, 72; 4. Shikellamy, 50.50; 5. Mount Carmel, 43; 6. Bloomsburg, 42.50; 7. Danville, 42; 8. (tie) Southern Columbia and Williamsport, 40; 10. Central Mountain, 38; 11. Warrior Run, 37; 12. Milton, 29; 13. Shamokin, 28; 14. Montoursville, 27; 15. Hughesville, 21; 16. Loyalsock, 19.50; 17. Midd-West, 11; 18. Jersey Shore, 10; 19. Mifflinburg, 3.
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.43; 2. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 12.69; 3. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 12.75; 4. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.78; 5. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 12.81; 6. Christine Horning, Shamokin, 12.89; 7. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 12.97; 8. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.00.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 24.91; 2. Kendra Stout, Central Columbia, 24.92; 3. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 25.42; 4. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 25.63; 5. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 26.57; 6. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 26.81; 7. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 26.88; 8. Christine Horning, Shamokin, 26.99.
400: 1. Raygan Lust, Warrior Run, 59.82; 2. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:00.75; 3. Julia Schubach, Central Mountain, 1:01.02; 4. Madison Moyers, Lewisburg, 1:01.14; 5. Haley Bull, Central Columbia, 1:01.37; 6. Anna Sick, Jersey Shore, 1:02.20; 7. Sarah Pidcoe, Hughesville, 1:04.70; 8. Brooke Fagan, Bloomsburg, 1:04.87.
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:14.26 (meet record – previous mark of 2:15.90 was set in 2014 by Jenna Farmer of Lewisburg); 2. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:19.32; 3. Sammy Roarty, Milton, 2:21.33; 4. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 2:25.20; 5. Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 2:26.46; 6. Madelyn Blake, Central Columbia, 2:29.04; 7. Jenna Binney,, Lewisburg, 2:29.28; 8. Kate Fortin, Hughesville, 2:29.29.
1,600: 1. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:17.53; 2. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:17.94; 3. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 5:20.50; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 5:20.98; 5. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 5:23.68; 6. Haley Conner, Southern Columbia, 5:32.56; 7. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:34.73; 8. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 5:35.49.
3,200: 1. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:06.11; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 11:11.15; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:18.83; 4. Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove, 11:21.49; 5. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 11:25.00; 6. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 11:31.83; 7. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 11:58.46; 8. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 12:16.33.
100H: 1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.20; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 15.47; 3. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 15.48; 4. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 15.79; 5. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.40; 6. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.60; 7. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 16.79; 8. Camden Wasielewski, Bloomsburg, 17.39.
300H: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 45.46; 2. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 46.41; 3. Ava Rebuck, Central Columbia, 46.50; 4. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 46.88; 5. Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 47.31; 6. Emma Cline, Montoursville, 47.92; 7. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 47.92; 8. Carly Harter, Shikellamy, 47.98.
400R: 1. Central Columbia, 48.95; 2. Lewisburg, 49.45; 3. Williamsport, 49.53; 4. Central Mountain, 49.96; 5. Shikellamy, 50.06; 6. Loyalsock, 51.12; 7. Southern Columbia, 51.25; 8. Shamokin, 51.58.
1,600R: 1. Central Columbia, 3:58.20 (meet record – previous mark of 4:03.00 set in 2015 by Williamsport); 2. Lewisburg, 4:08.04; 3. Southern Columbia, 4:09.95; 4. Shikellamy, 4:10.15; 5. Selinsgrove, 4:12.23; 6. Milton, 4:13.80; 7. Danville, 4:15.38; 8. Warrior Run, 4:23.43.
3,200R: 1. Hughesville, 9:46.53; 2. Danville, 9:49.84; 3. Warrior Run, 9:50.71; 4. Shikellamy, 9:58.17; 5. Southern Columbia, 10:00.25; 6. Shamokin, 10:05.61; 7. Jersey Shore, 10:16.64; 8. Mifflinburg, 10:27.40.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Shamokin, 5-0; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 5-0; 3. Hannah Fourspring, Mount Carmel, 4-10; 4. (tie) Jayden Phillips, Montoursville; Najiyah Smith, Williamsport; and Sarah Sharp, Danville, 4-10; 7. Elizabeth Sheesley, Mifflinburg, 4-10; 8. Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 4-10.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 11-0; 2. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 10-0; 3. (tie) Aly Bingaman, Shikellamy and Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 9-6; 5. Hazel Buonopane, Lewisburg, 9-6; 6. Ella Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 9-6; 7. (tie) Lyndie Peters, Loyalsock and Torrence Spicher, Lewisburg, 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 17-8; 2. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-10¼; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-10; 4. Layla Lachhab, Lewisburg, 16-8½; 5. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 16-5½; 6. Sierra Klinger, Shamokin, 16-4; 7. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 16-0½; 8. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 16-0½.
Triple jump: 1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 37-7½; 2. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-8; 3. Bella Pistoia, Bloomsburg, 33-10; 4. Katie Hughes, Loyalsock, 33-7; 5. Hailey Myers, Hughesville, 33-2; 6. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 33-0½; 7. Kina Cominskie, Loyalsock, 32-11½; 8. Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel, 32-11.
Discus: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 116-3; 2. Cassandra McGinley, Bloomsburg, 111-9; 3. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 108-7; 4. Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 107-5; 5. Anna Baylor, Montoursville, 104-6; 6. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 101-2; 7. Payten Puttman, Shamokin, 96-8; 8. Alison Bilbay, Jersey Shore, 96-5.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-11; 2. Shakiya Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 36-7; 3. Liv Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 35-5; 4. Mikaela Sullivan, Central Columbia, 34-3; 5. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 33-3½; 6. Alli Griscavage, Southern Columbia 32-4; 7. Kaeley Lloyd, Shikellamy, 32-0; 8. Linsey Donlan, Southern Columbia, 31-11.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 133-10; 2. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 129-11; 3. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 117-4; 4. Quinn Johnston, Southern Columbia, 117-3; 5. Madeleine Still, Lewisburg, 111-4; 6. Addison Berlin, Central Columbia, 109-11; 7. McKenna Parker, Selinsgrove, 107-9; 8. Olivia Spotts, Jersey Shore, 105-5.