WILLIAMSPORT – Logging away all sorts of information over the season, Selinsgrove junior Carly Aument was aware that she needed to be in top form to get where she wanted to go.
So while competing in Day 2 of the District 4 Class 3A girls’ track and field championships at Williamsport’s STA Stadium, that meant reaching the finish line before anyone else in each of her individual competitions.
And if Selinsgrove’s high-octane sprinter managed to mine gold by finishing first, that would mean a return trip to the PIAA Championships next weekend at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Well, thanks to victories in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes, Aument pocketed a trio of first-place medals — with two of those award-winning performances popping her into District 4’s record book. Selinsgrove, with Aument running the anchor leg, wound up fourth in the 4x400-meter relay that brings a fast-moving meet to a finite close.
“I thought I performed really well today,” Aument admitted matter-of-factly. “I give credit to Caroline Blakeslee in the 100 and 200 for helping to push me — and Elli Ronk in the 400 for pushing me there, too. And I give our 4x400 credit for being able to pull that off.”
Lewisburg, which moved up to 3A this season, claimed the team title.
After qualifying for the 100 final Thursday night, Aument defended her crown by popping a sizzling 12.18 that was more than a half-second faster than Blakeslee. Aument’s winning time also propelled her into the District 4 record books while erasing the previous mark (12.34) set five years ago by former Seals great Megan Hoffman.
Several hours later, Aument clocked a 58.03 that squeezed her past defending champ Ronk of Shikellamy by a mere .06. While Aument earned the automatic bid to states by winning the event, Ronk also is going to Shippensburg after meeting the state-qualifying standard (58.62).
And with the 200 coming a short time before the 4x400 — there’s a break in between — Aument easily defended her 2022 title by running a 25.00 that was just over a second faster than Blakeslee. Aument’s time also moved her into the record books, breaking Williamsport’s GeZoriea Amos record of 25.07 in 2015.
“I know (Blakeslee) is fast,” Aument said. “And she wanted that first place and (those) state qualifying (spots) just as badly as I did.”
The only other mark that was rewritten came in the meet-opening 3,200-meter run and Shikellamy’s Bri Hennett held off Danville’s Victoria Bartholomew to claim gold in 11:07.94 — some two-plus seconds faster than Danville’s Mackenzie Jones (11:10.55) ran in 2016. Hennett slipped in front of Bartholomew and Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie near the midway point of the race and ran out front the rest of the way.
“It feels really good to get that (record),” Hennett said. “It’s really cool that I’m the fastest (runner) to win this meet.”
Bartholomew also is bound for Shippensburg after posting an 11:08.85.
“This has always been my event and I always wanted to feel like I really earned it – if I did it individually,” Hennett said. “And to finally win it after getting third every single race felt really good.”
Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise swept the hurdles, edging Williamsport’s Anyae Grissom in both events. Parise cracked 15 seconds (14.98) in the 100 hurdles, posting a career-best time while edging Grissom (15.00) with a lean at the stripe.
“I’ve definitely been pushing a lot, because she got me last year,” Parise said of her win in the 100 hurdles. “I was hoping to get to a point and hopefully hit the state qualifying mark, but I knew it was going to be a good race.
“She’s really good, so I knew she was going to pull me.”
Parise also prevailed in similar fashion in the 300 hurdles, popping a 45.77 to nip Grissom by .07.
“I’m definitely going into my other events feeling more confident,” added Parise, who finished fifth in the long jump, an event she considers her strongest after qualifying for last season’s state championship meet.
Already assured a trip to the state meet, Danville’s Bella Johns added another event to her Memorial Day weekend by knocking nearly two seconds off her PR and claiming the 800 (2:16.38). Shamokin’s Alexis Bressi also was running near the front at the end, but slipped to second (2:17.57) as Johns made a key push on the backstretch — yet bettered the state qualifying standard and is ticketed for states.
“That was my plan,” said Johns, a Bucknell recruit. “My goal was either to take the lead or let her or (Lewisburg’s) Baylee (Espinosa) … and see how fast we went out – and then take it on that backstretch. I was so happy.
“It’s the fastest time I’ve run all year by two whole seconds.”
Lewisburg’s pocketed a pair of victories en route to its team championship, as freshman Espinosa collared the 1600 (5:15.84) and the quartet of Blakeslee, Asha Hohmuth, Madeleine Still and Madison Moyers captured the 4x100 relay (49.22) by nipping Williamsport.
Shikellamy also claimed relay gold, as the Braves’ foursome of Ronk, Paige Fausey, Lauryn Michaels and Emma Koontz defended the Braves’ 2022 crown in the 4x400 relay (4:02.27) by edging Lewisburg (4:03.48) by just over a second.
CLASS AAA GIRLS (champion and those meeting state qualifying standards advance to state meet)
SQ-state qualifier
Team scores: 1. Lewisburg, 137; 2. Shikellamy, 104.5; 3. Williamsport, 100; 4. Selinsgrove, 69.5; 5. Danville, 65; 6. Jersey Shore, 45; 7. Shamokin, 36.
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.18 (meet record – previous mark of 12.34 set in 2018 by Megan Hoffman of Selinsgrove); 2. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 12.73; 3. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 12.84; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 12.88; 5. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 12.93; 6. Madison Moyers, Lewisburg, 13.16.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 25.00 (meet record – previous mark of 25.08 set in 2015 by GeZoriea Amos of Williamsport); 2. Caroline Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 26.01; 3. Jilly Deivert, Shikellamy, 26.47; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 26.91; 5. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.01; 6. Christine Horning, Shamokin, 27.18.
400: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 58.03; 2. SQ-Elli Ronk, Shikellamy, 58.09; 3. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:00.81; 4. Madison Moyers, Lewisburg, 1:01.10; 5. Anna Sick, Jersey Shore, 1:01.31; 6. Lauryn Michaels, Shikellamy, 1:02.42.
800: 1. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:16.38; 2. SQ-Alexis Bressi, Shamokin, 2:17.57; 3. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 2:22.99; 4. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 2:26.82; 5. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 2:26.87; 6. Kamryn Kramer, Shamokin, 2:28.74.
1600: 1. Baylee Espinosa, Lewisburg, 5:15.84; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 5:20.66; 3. Jenna Binney, Lewisburg, 5:21.35; 4. Hannah Bartholomew, Danville, 5:25.80; 5. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 5:29.92; 6. Eden Daku-Treas, Shikellamy, 5:34.05.
3200: 1. Bri Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:07.94 (meet record – previous mark of 11:10.55 set in 2016 by Mackenzie Jones of Danville); 2. SQ-Victoria Bartholomew, Danville, 11:08.85; 3. Alanna Jacob, Lewisburg, 11:41.99; 4. Maya Sak, Lewisburg, 11:42.51; 5. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 12:08.74; 6. Lauren Benfer, Danville, 12:16.89.
100H: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 14.98; 2. SQ-Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.00; 3. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 15.51; 4. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 16.21; 5. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 16.75; 6. Emma Bolton, Lewisburg, 17.41.
300H: 1. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 45.77; 2. SQ-Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 45.84; 3. Sarah Sharp, Danville, 46.19; 4. Carly Harter, Shikellamy, 47.94; 5. Paige Fausey, Shikellamy, 49.41; 6. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 49.54.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Asha Hohmuth, Madeleine Still, Madison Moyers, Caroline Blakeslee), 49.22; 2. SQ-Williamsport, 49.23; 3. Shikellamy, 51.02; 4. Shamokin, 51.67; 5. Selinsgrove, 54.51.
1600R: 1. Shikellamy (Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk, Lauryn Michaels, Emma Koontz), 4:02.27; 2. Lewisburg, 4:03.48; 3. Danville, 4:07.71; 4. Selinsgrove, 4:12.62; 5. Williamsport, 4:16.46; 6. Shamokin, 4:17.45; 7. Jersey Shore, 4:23.05.
Long jump: 1. Ava Matz, Williamsport, 16-6¼; 2. Natalia Myers, Williamsport, 16-5¾; 3. Emma Koontz, Shikellamy, 16-4; 4. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 16-4; 5. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-3¾; 6. Maddy Fertig, Selinsgrove, 16-3½.
Discus: 1. Taniyah Martin, Williamsport, 99-9; 2. Olivia Spotts, Jersey Shore, 97-9; 3. Alison Bilbay, Jersey Shore, 96-11; 4. Grace Bruckhart, Lewisburg, 89-4; 5. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 88-4; 6. Payten Puttman, Shamokin, 87-4.