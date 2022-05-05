COAL TOWNSHIP — Selinsgrove sprinter Carly Aument and Shikellamy distance runner Alyssa Keeley were both thankful Shamokin’s annual Purple and White Invitational was moved up to Thursday in expectation of inclement weather today, and they both took advantage of it.
Aument won both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, then ran a sub-60-second anchor split in the final event — the 4x400 relay — to clinch the team title for the Seals over the Braves. Selinsgrove finished with 131 points, with Shikellamy just behind (123) and with a chance to win going into the final race.
Aument won the 100 in 12.61 seconds ,and the 200 in 26.24, and anchored the Seals’ 4x400 team to a time of 4:05.20, its fastest time of the season.
“For sure we wanted to run in better weather,” said Aument. “It was almost a perfect day for running. This was a blank slate for me to cut my times off. In the 4x400 we have worked so hard as a team that we’re really expecting each other to do well now.”
Keeley wanted to work on her pace and kick in the 1,600 and 800 meters, and she succeeded very well at both.
Keeley set a personal best time in the former (5:13.74), and neared the Shikellamy school record in the latter (2:18.74.)
“The meet today was to concentrate on my speedwork, especially my kick at the end, while also holding a consistent pace,” said Keeley. “I’m very satisfied.
“I wasn’t looking forward to 60 degrees and rain on Friday."
In the 1,600, Keeley beat Bloomsburg’s Maizy Aikey, who earlier broke a 24-year-old stadium record in the first track event of the day — the 3,200-meter run — with a time of 11 minutes, 3.43 seconds. That broke the record of 11:34 set in 1998 by Shamokin’s Terrah Ryan. Selinsgrove’s Shaela Kruskie, who was second, also broke the old record with a time of 11:23.24. Aikey was second in the 1,600 (5:21.18).
“That was my best in the 1,600, and our school record in the 800 is 2:17, so I’m close there,” Keeley said. Keeley topped Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage in the 800.
Other area winners were Selinsgrove’s Abby Parise (300 hurdles); Shikellamy’s Cameron Hoover (long jump), Emma Bronowicz (pole vault) and the Braves’ 4x100 relay; Mount Carmel’s Alyssa Reisinger (discus), Avery Dowkus (shot put) and Jenna Pizzoli (triple jump); and Shamokin’s Gina Carapellucci (100 hurdles) and Madison Lippay (high jump).
Dowkus broke her own school record in the shot with a throw of 40 feet, 2.5 inches.
2022 Purple and White Invitational
Team standings
1. Selinsgrove (Sel) 131, 2. Shikellamy (Shik) 123, 3. Mount Carmel (MC) 78, 4. Southern Columbia (SC) 63, 5. Shamokin (Sham) 52, 6. Bloomsburg (Bl) 45, 7. Wyalusing (Wya) 31; 8. Mahanoy Area (MA) 26, 9. Montgomery (Mtg) 6.
100: 1. Carly Aument, Sel, 12.61; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 13.08; 3. Emma Koontz, Shik, 13.17; 4. Olivia Haley, Wy, 13.24; 5. Allyson Babinsky, MA, 13.27; 6. Andi Gutshall, Bl, 13.30.
200: 1. Carly Aument, Sel, 26.24; 2. Olivia Haley, Wy, 278.32; 3. Allyson Babinsky, MA, 27.48; 4. Andi Guttshall, Bl, 27.78; 5. Lauryn Michaels, Shik, 28.58; 6. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 28.59.
400: 1. Olivia Haley, Wy, 59.96; 2. Elli Ronk, Shik, 1:00.96; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 1:02.17; 4. Haley Moss. MA, 1:02.74; 5. Maggie Mylin, Bl, 1:02.89; 6. Alexis Bressi, Sham, 1:03.61,
800: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 2:18.74; 2. Kate Moncavage, SC, 2:19.62; 3. Kamryn Kramer, Sham, 2:31.25; 4. Bri Hennett, Shik, 2:31.88; 5. Cassidy Savitski, SC, 2:34.19; 6. Olivia Solomon, Shik, 2:35.23.
1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 5:13.74; 2. Maizy Aikey, Bl, 5:21.18; 3. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 5:23.78; 4. Kamryn Kramer, Sha, 5:40.85; 5. Haley Conner, SC, 5:48.65; 6. Kaylee Senglar, MA, 5:50.36.
3,200: 1. Maizy Aikey, Bl, 11:03.43 (stadium record, breaks mark of 11:34 set by Terrah Ryan, Shamokin, 1998); 2. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 11:23.24; 3. Bri Hennett, Shik, 11:48.74; 4. Olivia Solomon, Shik, 12:12.68; 5. Ade Leason, Sel, 12:41.46; 6. Kayla Beebe, Wy, 12:56.14.
100 hurdles: 1. Gina Carapellucci, Sham, 16.38; 2. Abby Parise, Sel, 16.68; 3. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 17.06; 4. Alyssa Varias, Sel, 17.63; 5. Gabrielle Bradigan, Shik, 17.79; 6. Ava Blair, Sel, 17.90.
300 hurdles: 1. Abby Parise, Sel, 48.72; 2. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 51.46; 3. Gina Carepellucci, Sha, 52.01; 4. Tabbatha Ward, MA, 53.00; 5. Ava Blair, Sel, 53.02; 6. Alyssa Varias, Sel, 53.08.
4x100: 1. Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Elli Ronk), 50.79; 2. Bloomsburg 50.84; 3. Southern Columbia 52.13; 4. Shamokin 53.84; 5. Wyalusing 54.33; 6. Selinsgrove 56.08.
4x400: 1. Selinsgrove (Carly Aument, Abby Parise, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Emily Fry) 4:05.20; 2. Shikellamy (Emma Koontz, Paige Fausey, Alyssa Keeley, Elli Ronk) 4:10.50; 3. Southern Columbia 4:16.04; 4. Bloomsburg 4:20.62; 5. Mahanoy Area 4:26.19; 6. Shamokin 4:34.00.
4x800: 1. Southern Columbia (Evelyn Cook, Heather Cecco, Haley Conner, Kate Moncavage), 10:09.86; 2. Selinsgrove (Emily Fry, Breia Mayes, Hannah Rowe, Lexi Felty), 10:36.07; 3. Mahanoy Area 11:32.79; 4. Wyalusing, 12:25.89:4.
Long jump: 1. Cameron Hoover, Shik, 15-10; 2. Abby Parise, Sel, 15-5; 3. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, 15-0; 4. Bella Pistoia, Bl, 14-11; 5. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 14-7; 6. Hannah Ely, Wya, 14-6.
Triple jump: 1. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, 32-5; 2. Charity Vellner, MC, 31-7.5; 3. Anna Seeley, Mtg, 30-11.5; 4. Ava Blair, Sel, 29-10; 5. Madison Lippay, Sham, 29-8; 6. Lexy Freed, Sel, 29-3.5.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, Sham, 4-11; 2. (tie) Maddy Fertig, Sel, and Brooke Klinger, Sham, 4-9.50; 4. Lauryn Michaels, Shik, 4-9; 5. Tatum Klebon, SC, 4-7.25; 6. Lexie Chlinskis, MA, 4-7.
Pole vault: 1. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 9-9; 2. Charity Vellner, MC, 7-9.25; 3. Nicole Gelnett, Sel, 7-9; 4. Katelyn Estep, Sel, 7-3.25; 5. Aly Bingman, Shik, 7-3; 6. Taylor Spencer, Wy, 6-9.25.
Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, MC, 40-2.5 (school record); 2. Brynn Evert, MC, 34-1.25; 3. Alli Griscavage, SC, 32-10.75; 4. Shaiya Stapleton, Sel, 32-8.75; 5. Meghan Bussey, Shi, 32-8.5; 6. Liv Kopitsky, MC, 31-4.75.
Discus: 1. Alyssa Reisinger, MC, 98-2; 2. Liv Kopitsky, MC, 90-8; 3. Linsey Donlan, SC, 88-9; 4. Cassandra McGinley, Bl, 88-8; 5. Alli Griscavage, SC, 87-8; 6. Avery Dowkus, MC, 86-9.
Javelin: 1. Quinn Johnston, SC, 108-0; 2. Avery Dowkus, MC, 104-7; 3. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 102-0; 4. Cassi Ronk, Shik, 95-1; 5. Brooke Charnosky, SC, 92-4; 6. Mady Waugh, Sham, 90-11.