MIFFLINBURG — Carly Aument had a hand in Selinsgrove's first three goals of the season, and the Seals opened with a 5-1 win over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I field hockey game Thursday.
Aument scored a pair of first-quarter goals with assists from sophomore classmate Lexi Freed. After Maria Darrup's second-quarter goal pulled the Wildcats within 2-1 at halftime, Aument assisted Cassidy Kibler in the third.
Sydney Schmouder assisted and scored the Seals' final two goals.
Lilee Dorman made 13 saves for Mifflinburg (0-2).
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 1
First quarter
S-Carly Aument (Lexi Freed), 6:04; S-Aument (Freed), 3:16.
Second quarter
M-Maria Darrup, 8:22.
Third quarter
S-Cassidy Kibler (Aument), 6:32; S-Paige Witkop (Sydney Schmouder), 5:15.
Fourth quarter
S-Schmouder (Isa Napoli), 2:49.
Shots: S 18-7. Corners: S 13-8. Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Riley Batdorf); Mifflinburg 13 (Lilee Dorman).
JV score: Selinsgrove 4-1. Goal scorers: Selinsgrove, Lily Deaton 2, Liv Kadryna 2.