With all the different regulations now covering the fishing for and harvesting of both large and smallmouth bass, I'm not going to go into detail about season dates, minimum sizes and creel limits. To try and cover all the regulations governing Pennsylvania's waterways would take as much space as will this whole column. Instead, I would like to spotlight one issue and one issue only — that being nesting fish.
Bass, both large and smallmouth, are sustainable species. By that, I mean that in most waters, if allowed to repopulate naturally, they will do just fine without the need for additional stocking to supplement the population. That being said, we must give these fish the chance to do so.
During the months of May and June bass, especially big mature fish, are often the most vulnerable. It's at this time the fish will nest in shallow waters where they are visible to anglers. A bass protecting its nest will typically respond in one of two ways when a bait or lure intrudes upon its nesting area. The fish will either delicately pick up the intruder and remove it from the nest, or it will deliver a smashing blow. This is true of both the largemouth and the smallmouth. The goal of the fish is simple. It's attempting to protect either the eggs or the newly-hatched fry. Both of which, without this protection, would soon fall as prey to such species as bluegill or crayfish.
For an angler who has always wanted to land a trophy-size fish, the opportunity to cast to a fish guarding a nest is hard to overcome. In many ways it is like showing a person who is thirsty an ice-cold glass of water and then asking them to wait and drink later. It's a thirst that you simply want to quench.
Have I caught fish off the nest? Yes, I have. At one time it was considered an acceptable method of fishing. Today, however, with angler pressure so high in many waterways, the fish need the extra protection to retain their numbers. In a small private regulated pond, taking a few fish off the nest probably wonít have an impact. But in heavily fished waters, the bass population could be severely impacted.
If you simply cannot resist the temptation, at the very least release the fish as soon as possible. Even though the fish will return almost immediately to its nest, odds are the fry or the eggs will have already been attacked by predators.
Instead of fishing for nesters, concentrate your efforts on deeper water where you are more inclined to encounter fish that have already spawned. These fish, having just returned to feeding after days of defending a nest, will often be very cooperative, giving the angler plenty of action.
Just how hard does a bass work to protect the nest? I would suggest taking the time to find out. Watching a nester can be truly interesting as the fish often can be seen responding to numerous attacks, chasing off panfish and other creatures. In time, however, hunger will take control of the fishes' brain, and in many instances, it will attack its own young before heading back into deeper water to feed.
Help ensure good fishing tomorrow by practicing good conservation today. Never intentionally over-harvest a resource. By limiting your harvest instead of constantly harvesting the limit, you will be allowing the love of angling to continue for future generations to enjoy.