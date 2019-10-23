SELINSGROVE — When the ball eventually reached her after spinning through the raindrops, Amber Axtman had one concern run through her head.
Just don’t find a way to flub an unbelievable chance.
She didn’t.
Axtman’s composed finish with 3:05 gone in overtime — off a perfectly located Avery Soltesz corner kick — propelled Warrior Run to a 1-0 victory over Hughesville in the opening round of the District 4 Class 2A girls’ soccer tournament Tuesday night at Selinsgrove High School’s soggy Bolig Memorial Field.
Kylee Brouse added seven saves in goal for the 10th-seeded Defenders (8-8-3), who will meet No. 2 Benton in a Thursday night (7 p.m.) quarterfinal at Loyalsock High School.
“Feels amazing,” Axtman said.
Madison Young finished with one stop for No. 7 seed Hughesville (10-8-1), underscoring the dearth of chances.
When Soltesz hovered over the ball near the right corner flag, Axtman was getting situated in front of the cage. Once Soltesz’s service arrived, Axtman had time to trap the ball and bring it to her feet. Surprisingly, no one converged on the Defenders junior.
One strike later, the game was over.
“I didn’t want to mess it up,” Axtman said.
“I can’t imagine what was going through her mind at that point,” Defenders second-year coach Rob Ryder added, “but I just think she really wanted to put it away.”
While Axtman’s finish from the edge of the 6 brought the postseason theater to an abrupt close, Warrior Run had to fend off a number of Hughesville pokes just to get to the extra session — particularly in the latter portion of the second half.
There was one particularly dangerous sequence just past the midway point when Brouse parried a Sarah Pysher blast over the crossbar to keep the game scoreless. The Spartans had several other scoring chances materialize, but could not cash in.
Even as the rest of the half played out, Hughesville spent a good portion of the final 10 minutes of regulation probing Warrior Run’s defensive third.
Brouse wasn’t working alone, however, as Warrior Run’s defensive backfield and all four of its midfielders were in position to fend off the Spartans — and they did.
“They tend not to panic,” Ryder said. “They really just keep coming. Like they don’t give up on any ball.”
Once the horn sounded, and the Defenders had a chance to hydrate, take a deep breath and get plugged back in, they were determined to not let things linger in OT.
“Whenever my girls hear ‘overtime,’ I think they just take it up another notch,” Ryder added. “To be able to say, ‘It’s time now.’
“We lost one earlier with 2:55 left, but they didn’t want to go home empty this time.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A TOURNAMENT
FIRST ROUND
At Selinsgrove H.S.
WARRIOR RUN 1, HUGHESVILLE 0 (OT)
Overtime
WR-Amber Axtman (Avery Soltesz), 83:05.
Shots: H 7-2. Corners: WR 3-2. Saves: Warrior Run 7 (Kylee Brouse); Hughesville 1 (Madison Young).