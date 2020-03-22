Playing pro basketball in Europe can be a lonely experience, so having a familiar face as a teammate can be a big benefit.
That’s something Bucknell graduates Nana Foulland and Cam Ayers experienced this past season, playing together for Trefl Sopot in the Polish Basketball League.
“We had a lot of good talks,” Ayers said. “It was either me and him, or me, my girlfriend — who is a professional volleyball player — and him and his fiancee. We talked about life, not just basketball.”
Ayers has four years of pro experience more than Foulland, so he was able to offer valuable advice.
“One of the things we talked about is how unpredictable pro ball is,” Ayers said. “It’s about working hard, opportunity and a little bit of luck. ... You need self-motivation and self-confidence.
“We talked a lot about our Bucknell experience, and how that prepared us for pro life.”
Ayers also learned from Foulland.
“The big thing I learned from him is he’s very good at separating basketball and home life,” Ayers said. “That was extremely mature and wise of him. I tried to apply that to my everyday life.”
Ayers said he had a tendency to let his performance in games affect him off the court.
“If I missed a couple shots or let my guy score on me, I would carry that with me,” Ayers said.
The experience of living and working in Europe has been life-changing for both players.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Foulland said. “It’s opened my eyes to different cultures ... and to how other people live their lives.
“What’s blown me away the most is just getting to learn so much.”
Foulland visited a former concentration camp during his time in Poland.
“It gives you such a different perspective,” Foulland said. “The things I’ve gotten to see because of living this life make me really grateful.”
While their lives might seem glamorous, Ayers said the day-to-day realities of being a professional basketball player in Europe can be difficult.
“Playing pro basketball is an absolute grind,” Ayers said. “It’s great to get paid to play. I think if you can get paid to do anything that you wanted to do as a kid, that’s great.
“I knew it was going to be hard, but it’s a lot more difficult than I expected. You really have to treat it like a job.”