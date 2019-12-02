The Associated Press
BOSTON — David Backes scored the deciding goal in his first game in nearly a month, David Pastrnak added his league-leading 25th goal, and the Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night.
Backes’ first goal of the season came off a feed from David Krejci through the right circle, with 9:31 remaining in the third.
n Wild 3, Stars 2, SO
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mikko Koivu scored in the fourth round of a shootout to help Minnesota beat Dallas.
The Stars have lost three in a row after a 14-1-1 run.