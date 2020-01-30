MOUNT CARMEL — Damon Backes may have given up some size Wednesday night, but the Mount Carmel sophomore wasn’t about to hand over a thing.
When Backes registered the first takedown of the match — the only takedown of the match — his confidence jumped exponentially.
The same thing happened to plenty of other Mount Carmel wrestlers.
Once Backes earned out a narrow decision at 195 pounds, the Red Tornadoes followed with victories in six of the next seven bouts as Steve Pesarchick’s seventh-seeded squad downed Towanda 44-24 in the opening round of the District 4 Class 2A team wrestling tournament Wednesday.
Jake Adzema (120), Trevor McDonald (126), Tyler Winhofer (132) and Joe Bendas (138) won by fall for Mount Carmel. The Red Tornadoes’ other pin came at 285, where Austin Reed wrapped up his bout in 2:17.
Shane Weidner added a forfeit victory at 182 for Mount Carmel, and Kris Kalbarchick (106) and Zack Reed (145) won by decision.
“It was awesome,” Backes said. “I love being part of the team. We all work together at practice, and it just comes together like it should.”
Awaiting Mount Carmel (14-3) in Saturday’s quarterfinal round at Milton High School is second-seeded Line Mountain.
With his team already up 6-3 following Weidner’s forfeit win at 182, Backes stepped into the circle against the longer, heavier Clay Watkins.
“My mindset was to go in there and do what I normally do,” said Backes, who improved to 17-5. “Just do the best I can.”
Backes weighed in around 180, and gained confidence once he took Watkins down. Even though the Tornadoes sophomore was unable to maintain control and Watkins escaped, Backes still led 2-1 after one period.
When Watkins deferred his choice, Backes chose bottom and eventually squirmed free for an escape that bumped his narrow lead to 3-1. And while those numbers stood at the end of two, Watkins was able to record an escape of his own in the third.
While neither wrestler scored the rest of the way, Backes was issued a stalling warning later in the third yet still managed to hang on for a 3-2 decision.
“It was huge,” Pesarchick said. “Damon went up to get him, and it was good. That was really huge. There’s a kid who’s ranked high in the region.”
Towanda squared the match moments later at 220, as Alex Perez used a headlock to trigger a big move and pin Hunter Minnig in 54 seconds. That 9-9 tie was erased a short time later as Austin Reed made quick work of the Black Knights’ Aaron Herlt.
Reed quickly took control with a takedown and two-point nearfall, but another two-point nearfall had Herlt in trouble and dinged up. Following a delay — Reed was up 8-0 at the time — another Reed takedown made it 10-1 after one period.
Reed made sure to close things out early in the second period.
“I was just hoping to get six (points) for my team and that’s exactly what I did,” Reed said. “It started a fire for our team, because after that we won six or seven in a row.”
Once the undersized Kalbarchick hung on at 106 — and the Tornadoes conceded the 113-pound bout — four straight pins secured the dual and moved Mount Carmel on.
“We wrestled solid,” Pesarchick said. “We still have some work to do, but on to Round 2. That’s what it’s all about at this point.”
MOUNT CARMEL 44, TOWANDA 24
170: Will Bowen (T) dec. Noah Berkoski, 8-3; 182: Shane Weidner (MC) by forfeit; 195: Damon Backes (MC) dec. Clay Watkins, 3-2; 220: Alex Perez (T) pinned Hunter Minnig, 0:54; 285: Austin Reed (MC) pinned Aaron Herlt, 2:17; 106: Kris Kalbarchick (MC) dec. Shane Atwood, 13-12; 113: MyKee Nowell (T) by forfeit. 120: Jake Adzema (MC) pinned Tyler Hawley, 1:18; 126: Trevor McDonald (MC) pinned Garrett Chapman, 2:33; 132: Tyler Winhofer (MC) pinned Wyatt Delameter, 5:53; 138: Joey Bendas (MC) pinned Skyler Allen, 1:25; 145: Zack Reed (MC) dec. Evan Johnson, 8-5; 152: Joseph Vanderpool (T) pinned Tyler Owens, 5:19; 160: Bryant Green (T) dec. Thomas Davitt, 10-5.
Note: Mount Carmel had one team point deducted following 152-pound bout.