Mount Carmel junior Damon Backes is hoping to qualify Saturday for his second PIAA wrestling tournament, although he technically is already a two-time state qualifier.
Backes is one of 16 Valley wrestlers who qualified for the first-ever Class 2A East Super Regional at Martz Hall in Pottsville. The top four finishers from both the East and West Super Regionals move on to the state tournament the following weekend in Hershey.
All who qualified for this weekend will be listed as state qualifiers, though only eight will get to Hershey.
Backes, who had to default in the District 4 third-fourth-place bout at 215 pounds because of a shoulder strain, earned the final ticket to Pottsville with a pin in Saturday’s Northeast Regional over Towanda senior Clay Watkins.
“I’m looking to see some new faces,” Backes said. “I’ve been wrestling the same people all year.”
Backes has never been to Martz Hall, but he said, “At least I can say I went to a Super Regional, which probably won’t exist next year. It’s going to be tough down there, but it feels good to go.”
Backes (25-3) will open with Leo Muzika (17-4), a junior from Faith Christian Academy.
Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich is also seeking a return trip to the Giant Center, after winning his third postseason tournament championship of the season Saturday with a pin in 1:49 over Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart.
“It’s a new tournament, new openings and everything’s up for grabs for everybody,” said Ulrich, who enters the tournament with a 28-1 mark, his lone loss coming to Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon, who is the top seed in the 3A West Super Regional.
Ulrich opens with Pequea Valley senior Nate Miller, 20-6.
The Class 3A West Super Regional, where the top four also qualify for Hershey, will be held Saturday in Altoona. Only Schon and Selinsgrove classmate Coy Bastian (160) are qualified for that event.
Southern Columbia leads the way among Valley wrestling programs with six qualifiers, including three former PIAA medalists and another return state qualifier.
Senior Patrick Edmondson (145) hopes to make his fourth trip to the Giant Center, where he was a sixth-place finisher as a freshman. Edmondson (18-2) gets a quarterfinal match with Noah Frack (22-2), a senior from Brandywine Heights.
Junior Gavin Garcia (172) has been to Hershey both years, placing fourth and third. He is 21-1, and opens with West Perry senior Tyler Wonders (24-6).
Sophomore Wes Barnes (189), who is 19-2, finished fourth for the Tigers last year. He will face Saucon Valley junior Ty Csenscits (16-1).
The other Southern contestants are senior Ian Yoder (138), a former state qualifier, who is 18-5; freshman Mason Barvitskie (120), 17-0; and freshman Garrett Garcia (160), 19-5.
Their quarterfinal opponents respectively are David Kreidler, an Allentown Central Catholic senior, 18-5; Ryan Kelly, a senior from Conwell-Egan, 11-2; and Bailey Gimbor, a Hamburg senior, 19-1.
The other Valley qualifiers and their quarterfinal opponents: 120, Andrew Johnson, Danville, senior, 24-6, versus Eric Howe, Lancaster Catholic, junior, 27-3; 126, Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg, senior, 29-4, versus Nolen Zeigler, West Perry sophomore, 21-8; 132, Conner Heckman, Midd-West, sophomore, 30-7, versus John Samy, Salisbury Township, sophomore, 17-5; Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian, sophomore, 24-8, versus Brennan Schisler, Bermudian Springs, junior, 19-4; and Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg, junior, 18-2, versus Danny Capozzoli, Newport, senior, 17-6; 145, Kyler Crawford, Milton, senior, 23-7, versus Andrew Christie, Bishop McDevitt, sophomore, 22-4; 160, Avery Bassett, Midd-West, senior, 32-1, versus Liam Scrivanich, Saucon Valley, sophomore, 15-6; and 189, Jacob Feese, Line Mountain, senior, 29-4, versus Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley, sophomore, 12-4.
Of the latter group, Bassett is a returning third-place medalist, and Gramly placed seventh last year. Johnson, Wagner, Crawford and Feese have all been to the state tournament.
In the West, Schon will continue his quest for a second state title, and fourth trip to Hershey when he meets Dawson Dietz, a Hampton senior, 31-4, in the quarterfinals.
Bastian, 31-4, a returning state qualifier, will open with Ryan Fry, Red Lion, a senior, 22-3.