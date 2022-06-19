BLOOMSBURG — Brady Bacon punctuated the USAC Eastern Storm tour Sunday night with a win at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds Raceway, while Logan Seavey was named the overall champion.
Billy Pauch Jr. and Rodney Morgan scored wins in the SpeedSTR and IMCA Modified races, respectively.
The defending USAC national champion, Bacon started on the pole and shot to the lead, followed by Chase Stockton, Justin Grant, Seavey, and fast-timer Jake Swanson.
Bacon picked his way through the heavy traffic as Stockton relinquished second to Grant. Late in the race, Grant drew within a second of the lead but was not able to overtake Bacon.
“Track position was absolutely key,” Bacon said. “We got to the front and ran the line we needed to run. There weren’t too many other lines available.
“The track changes were unpredictable. I kept an eye down low since there were guys running down there, but we just slid across one and two pretty good so I kept my line.”
Bacon and Seavey each had two wins in the wingless sprint cars, plus Seavey won in the Silver Crown car at Port Royal on Saturday.
“I’ve not run out here very good in the past,” said Seavey. “At Grandview, we blew a tire and I thought that was the end of our Eastern Storm, but we’ve had podium finishes every night so it was a good week.”
Heat wins went to Briggs Danner and Tim Buckwalter. Swanson set the pace in time trials at 15.993 seconds.
Billy Pauch Jr. survived several double-wide restarts and a red flag to win the SpeedSTR race. Pauch Jr. finished ahead of Mike Bednar, Louden Reimert, Dillon Steuer, and Tom Mayberry.
Pauch Jr. and Richie Tobias won the SpeedSTR heats.
Former NASCAR driver David Stremme started deep in the pack in the IMCA Modified feature and worked his way to the front on lap 10. It looked like he would go on to score his second consecutive win at the track when he slowed on the front straight and withdrew from the race, handing the lead and win to Rodney Morgan.
Keith Jack, Eddie Sites, Brad Sites, and Jared Spalding rounded out the IMCA top five. Stremme and Spalding won the heats.