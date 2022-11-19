LEWISBURG — Rushawn Baker was on a mission Saturday, to get his Bucknell football teammates one more win and send the Bison into the offseason on a high note.
The sophomore running back accomplished his goal, bolting for a game-high 120 yards and scoring a pair of second-half touchdowns as Bucknell erased a double-digit deficit to beat Marist 24-13 at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
The Bison (3-8) rushed for 161 yards in the second half and limited the Red Foxes to just 48 yards after halftime to climb out of a 13-3 third-quarter hole and finish the year with a two-win streak.
"Overall, it certainly wasn't a bad game at all for four straight quarters; it was just a particularly phenomenal second-half performance," said Bucknell coach Dave Cecchini. "Hat's off to (the Red Foxes) to start the game out like they did. It was just a great gut check by our football team to calm themselves down and play Bucknell football the last three-quarters of the way."
Baker led the Bison offense with 120 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also caught a TD pass from Nick Semptimphelter, who added a rushing touchdown himself that gave Bucknell its first lead of the game with 12:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Coleman Bennett contributed 80 more yards on the ground, helping Bucknell pick up a season-high 245 rush yards.
"We made some corrections during halftime, and up front, they did their job like they normally do. I just did my job and we got in the end zone," said Baker.
On Senior Day, a pair of graduating Bison — Blake Leake and Brent Jackson — combined for 17 tackles.
"These seniors, they haven't gone into the offseason with a win," said Baker. "I think it's huge to come off on a win. It has a lot of momentum. Everyone is that much more encouraged to get into the weight room in the offseason, do some good work and get back on the field."
The Bison responded to a 10-point halftime deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points.
Marist's offense drove 42 yards on five plays on its first possession of the game. Amin Woods ripped off a 14-yard run to the end zone that gave the Red Foxes a 7-0 lead less than four minutes in. It was one of their few successful drives, as Bucknell limited them to fewer than 10 yards on eight of 12 possessions.
The Bison responded to Marist's TD with a 31-yard Matt Schearer field goal that made it 7-3 heading into the second quarter.
Marist added to its lead late in the second after Bucknell turned the ball over on downs at their own 46-yard line, and the Red Foxes rushed six times to reach the end zone. A 27-yard touchdown run by Woods sent the Bison into the locker room trailing 13-3. Bucknell's Aneesh Vyas blocked the extra point, giving him three blocked kicks this season.
Bucknell's defense buckled down out of the break and forced punts on Marist's first two drives. The Bison drove 41 yards on 10 plays on their second possession of the third quarter, which culminated with a 2-yard pass from Semptimphelter to Baker on a fourth-and-2 at the goal line.
Bucknell also scored on its opening drive of the fourth, moving 50 yards on five plays. Baker started the drive with a 29-yard rush to the Marist 21, and four plays later Semptimphelter took off up the middle on a quarterback draw and busted through a tackle into the end zone to give the Bison a 17-13 lead.
The Bison added to their lead with less than three minutes to play after Marist failed to convert on fourth-and-10 at its own 20. Baker picked up 20 yards on three plays, including a 6-yard run into the end zone that sealed the win.
Marist's Woods finished with 93 yards on 17 carries, and quarterback Brock Bagozzi was limited to 89 passing yards on 14 completions.
"To finish the season with two wins, you wish the season would keep going," said Cecchini. "It gets guys realizing that we're getting better. We're going down the right track."
Lewisburg 24, Marist 13
Score by quarters
Marist (4-7);7;6;0;0 — 13
Bucknell (3-8);3;0;7;14 — 24
Scoring summary
First quarter
M-Amin Woods 14 run (Luke Paladino kick), 11:08
B-FG 31 Matt Schearer, 1:51
Second quarter
M-Woods 27 run (failed), 1:28
Third quarter
B-Rushawn Baker 2 pass from Nick Semptimphelter (Schearer kick), 5:02
Fourth quarter
B-Semptimphelter 10 run (Schearer kick), 12:04
B-Baker 6 run (Schearer kick), 2:03
Team Statistics
;M;B
First downs;11;20
Rushes-yards;26-79;51-245
Passing yards;89;93
Comp.-att.-int.;14-29-0;11-19-1
Fumbles-lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;6-36;4-35
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Marist: Amin Woods 17-93, 2 TDs; Brock Bagozzi 5-15; Tristan Shannon 1-(-1); Carter James 2-(-7); Team 1-(-21). Bucknell: Rushawn Baker 19-120, TD; Coleman Bennett 16-80; Nick Semptimphelter 12-35, TD; Danny Meuser 3-6; Mikey Neal 1-4.
PASSING — Marist: Bagozzi 14-29-0, 89 yards. Bucknell: Semptimphelter 11-19-1, 93 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Marist: Woods 6-29; Shannon 2-24; Brandon Lombana 2-14; Matt Stianche 1-14; Brett Landis 1-5; Will Downes 1-2; Brandon Lysick 1-1. Bucknell: Damian Harris 3-24; Marques Owens 3-20; Okeyo Ayungo 1-23; Christian Tait 1-10; Josh Gary 1-9; Charlie Kreinbucher 1-5; Baker 1-2, TD.