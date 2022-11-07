When Shikellamy’s Lily Persing sniped a shot inside the near-post for the game-winner in the District 4 Class 3A soccer final, no one involved with the Braves’ program was surprised.
Persing had scored just one goal during the regular season, one of 13 Shikellamy players to find the net during the balanced offensive year that sees the Braves in the state playoffs beginning tonight.
Shikellamy, 16-4 and winners of five in a row meet District 2 champion Valley View tonight in the first round of the state playoffs. The Braves are one of eight local teams who are just four wins away from a PIAA title, beginning the state tournament this evening.
Balance has gotten Shikellamy into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. Junior Elli Ronk has scored a team-high 21 goals, including four in the postseason. Four other players have scored at least eight goals for a team that has scored 79 goals in 20 games.
“You never know who it’s coming from,” Shikellamy coach Mike Bilger said after the district final. “They have pulled it together.”
Freshman Jillian Deivert is second on the team with 13 goals. Senior Sophia Feathers has a dozen goals, while classmates Paige Fausey and McKenna Zellers have eight, including a playoff goal.
Bilger said Ronk and Deivert have connected more than a few times this year on corner kicks.
After the Braves fell behind to Selinsgrove in the District 4 final, Ronk headed home a cross in the first few moments of the second half to tie the game. Deivert, who handles corner kicks for the Braves, leads the team with 14 assists.
“Elli is aggressive in the box and Jilly can really place it,” Bilger said.
State tournament beginsQuarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday with the semifinals on Nov. 15 and the finals the weekend of Nov. 18-19 at Cumberland Valley.
Southern Columbia, winners of the last two girls A soccer titles and three of the last four, will look to rebound from an overtime loss to South Williamsport in the District 4 final when it meets Montrose (12-1) in Scranton. The District 2 champion, Montrose has won nine in a row since its only loss to Honesdale.
The Tigers have been dominant over the last two state tournaments, winning seven games by a combined score of 30-2.
In 2A, Lewisburg’s girls’ soccer team will take on District 3 champion, Wyomissing at Conrad Weiser High tonight.
Five Valley boys soccer teams head into states on Tuesday, including Lewisburg’s boys, looking to make their third consecutive state final in 2A. The Green Dragons (18-1-1) made the state semifinals in 2017 and 2019 after winning back-to-back state titles in 2015 and 2016. The Green Dragons went unbeaten to win the title in 2020 before losing in last year’s final on penalty kicks.
Coach Ben Kettlewell’s side starts its playoff run Tuesday at Danville where it meets District 2 champ Dunmore (12-1-2) in the second game of an odd doubleheader at Ironmen Stadium. The soccer team kicks off at 7:30 p.m., following an opening field hockey game featuring Lewisburg and Berks Catholic.
Also in 2A boys, Danville is back in the state playoffs for the second year in a row, this time down a class after winning the district’s 3A title a year ago. the Ironmen (16-5) travel to the Lehigh Valley to take on unbeaten Fleetwood (19-0-1).
In Class A, District 4 champion East Juniata makes the short trip to open its state playoff run at Midd-West where it meets Holy Cross. Northumberland Christian will make its first-ever state playoff appearance with a trip to Tulpehocken.
In Class AAA, Selinsgrove will look to continue its dominant stretch when it heads to Emmaus to meet District 11 champion, Southern Lehigh (13-6-1).
Since a loss to Lewisburg in late September, the Seals (18-2) have won 10 games in a row, including outscoring its District 4 playoff opponents 12-1.
Two Valley field hockey teams, both in Class A, will also play Tuesday.
District 4 champion Lewisburg (14-5) meets District 3 sixth-place finisher Berks Catholic (18-4) in the first round. That game is set for 5 p.m. in Danville.
Also Tuesday, Greenwood (17-4) takes on travels to District 1 to take on champion New Hope (19-2).