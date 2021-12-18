LEWISBURG — Bucknell put five players in double figures for the first time in more than two years Saturday, getting balanced scoring in a 77-67 win over George Mason in nonconference women's basketball.
Taylor O'Brien led the way with 16 points, and the Bison shot nearly 60 percent in the first half as they built a 17-point halftime cushion.
Bucknell (8-2) extended its winning streak to seven games as it ended a 12-day layoff with the victory. Remi Sisselman scored a career-high 13 points off the bench, and Carly Krsul added 11 as the Bison bench totaled 27 points. Starters Marly Walls (12 points) and Cecelia Collins (10) also reached double figures.
"Multiple people in double digits, if we keep playing that way we're going to be hard to beat," Walls said.
Bucknell led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Bison totaled 21 assists on their 30 made field goals as they finished the game shooting 52 percent (30-of-58). Eight of Bucknell's assists were dished out by Walls, who tied her career-high set earlier in the season. The Patriots had eight assists as a team.
"It's more much fun sharing the ball and knowing that your teammates, when they're open, are going to knock it down," Wall said.
Bucknell shot 52.4 percent (11-of-21) from beyond the arc with six players hitting a 3-pointer. Sisselman was 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.
George Mason (6-5) was led by 24 points from Amaya Scott. She scored 19 of her points in the second half. As a team, the Patriots shot 43.9 percent (25-of-57).
The Bison opened the game with a 13-0 run over the first 2:35 of action, making five of their first six attempts.
"We were really sharp early," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "At the beginning, we were crisp at both ends."
George Mason, which missed its first five field goal attempts, narrowed the deficit to four near the end of the quarter, but the Bison entered the second leading 22-15. Sisselman, Walls, Collins and Tai Johnson combined to go 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first.
Bucknell shot even better in the second quarter, sinking 72.7 percent (8-of-11) from the field and knocking down two more triples. Meanwhile, the defense limited the Patriots to 21.4 percent (3-of-14). Bucknell outscored the visitors 19-9 in the frame, and the 41 points were the most the Bison have scored in the first half this season.
"I thought the first half was a really well-played half by our team," Woodruff said. "In the first half, there was a lot to be happy about."
Bucknell maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, but the Patriots cut the deficit to 10 on several occasions. The Patriots outscored Bucknell 21-18 in the third, and a George Mason 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the quarter made it a 14-point game (69-45) heading into the final 10 minutes.
An O'Brien 3-pointer with 7:49 to play in the game gave Bucknell its largest lead of the contest at 67-45, but George Mason slowly whittled away at the deficit by forcing six more Bison turnovers. The Patriots used a 7-0 run in the middle of the quarter to pull within 10, and they had the game at single digits at 74-66 with 1:10 to play. The Bison were able to hold on, however, and secured their fifth double-digit victory in a row.
Bucknell 77, George Mason 67
George Mason (6-5) 67
Amaya Scott 9-17 6-9 24, Jazmyn Doster 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor Jameson 3-7 1-2 10, Jordan Wakefield 6-15 0-0 14, Paula Suarez 1-2 0-0 2, Vanessa Laumbach 1-3 0-0 3, Jayla Adams 4-9 2-2 10, J-Naya Ephraim 1-2 2-2 4, Angelee Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Rachel Balzer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 11-15 67.
Bucknell (8-2) 77
Emma Shaffer 3-3 0-0 6, Cecelia Collins 3-7 3-3 10, Taylor O'Brien 6-10 2-3 16, Marly Walls 5-8 0-0 12, Tai Johnson 2-5 0-0 6, Carly Krsul 5-12 1-2 11, Remi Sisselman 5-9 0-0 13, Caroline Dingler 0-0 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 1-4 0-0 3, Isabella King 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 6-8 77.
Halftime: Bucknell 41-24. 3-point goals: George Mason 6-17 (Jameson 3-5, Wakefield 2-8, Laumbach 1-1, Adams 0-1, Ephraim 0-1, Balzer 0-1); Bucknell 11-21 (Sisselman 3-5, Walls 2-2, Johnson 2-3, O'Brien 2-4, Collins 1-3, Kulesza 1-4). Rebounds: George Mason 30 (Scott 7); Bucknell 30 (Shaffer 7). Assists: George Mason 8 (Adams 3); Bucknell 21 (Walls 8). Blocked shots: George Mason 1 (Wakefield); Bucknell 4 (Krsul 3). Steals: George Mason 5 (Adams 2); Bucknell 8 (O'Brien 4). Turnovers: George Mason 13; Bucknell 12. Total fouls: George Mason 13; Bucknell 18. A: 502.