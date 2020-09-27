SELINSGROVE — Three different Selinsgrove players scored as the Seals beat Danville 3-1 in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game on Saturday.
Sydney Shatzer, Ella Magee and Abigail Parise each scored for Selinsgrove (5-2). Magee and Veronica Stanford were credited with assists in the game.
Caillie Fish made seven saves for the Ironmen.
Selinsgrove 3, Danville 0
Goals: Sel, Sydney Shatzer, Ella Magee, Abigail Parise.
Assists: Sel, Veronica Stanford, Magee.
Shots: Sel, 10-3. Corners: Sel, 4-0. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Alivia Ravy); Danville 7 (Caillie Fish).
n Mifflinburg 3, Hughesville 0
MIFFLINBURG — Avery Metzger scored two second-half goals to help the Wildcats to HAC crossover victory.
Sarah Fritz gave the Wildcats the lead 2:26 left in the first half of a double assist from Peyton Yocum and Lydia Knepp.
Metzger’s first goal came six minutes into the second half off a Yocum assist. Metzger’s second goal came with 25:31 left in the game off an assist from Knepp.
Kristi Benfield had 10 saves for Mifflinburg (4-2).
Mifflinburg 3, Hughesville 0
First half
Miff-Sarah Fritz (Peyton Yocum, Lydia Knepp), 2:26.
Second half
Miff-Avery Metzger (Yocum), 34:27; Miff-Metzger (Knepp), 25:31.
Shots: Miff, 14-10. Corners: Miff, 4-0. Saves: Mifflinburg 10 (Kristi Benfield); Hughesville 11 (Karsten Derr, 7; Paige Kepner, 4).
n Shikellamy 3,
Mount Carmel 0
MOUNT CARMEL — Wiley Egan scored two goals, and Sophia Feathers added two assists as the Braves picked up the HAC crossover win.
Feather assisted on Eryn Swanger’s goal to open the scoring in the first half, before setting up Egan in the second half. Egan added an unassisted goal in the second half.
Cassi Ronk made five saves in the shutout for Shikellamy.
Shikellamy 3, Mount Carmel 0
First half
Shik-Eryn Swanger (Sophia Feathers)
Second half
Shik-Wiley Egan (Feathers); Shik-Egan (unassisted).
Shots: Shik, 19-5. Corners: Shik, 11-1. Saves: Shikellamy 5 (Cassi Ronk); Mount Carmel 14 (Gabby McGinley).
n Milton 3,
Central Mountain 0
MILTON — Janae Bergey scored two goals to help the Black Panthers to the HAC crossover victory.
Kenzie Lopez added a goal and an assist. Crystal Hamilton and Alexis Beaver also had assists for Milton (4-2).
Morgan Reiner had four saves in the shutout for the Black Panthers.
Milton 3, Central Mountain 0
Goals: Janae Bergey (2), Kenzie Lopez.
Assists: Crystal Hamilton, Alexis Beaver, Lopez.
Shots: Milt, 23-4. Corners: Milt, 5-1. Saves: Milton 4 (Morgan Reiner); Central Mountain 9 (Sarah Anderson).
n Midd-West 1,
Southern Columbia 0
MIDDLEBURG — Emily Smith scored the game’s only goal to lift the Mustangs to the HAC crossover win.
Leah Ferster made nine saves for the shutout.
The Tigers (3-3) held a 10-5 advantage in shots.
Midd-West 1, Southern Columbia 0
First half
MW-Emily Smith (Makenna Dietz), 15:03.
Shots: SC, 10-5. Corners: SC, 3-2. Saves: Southern Columbia 4 (Mackenzie Palacz); Midd-West 9 (Leah Ferster).
n Lourdes Regional 11,
Weatherly 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Macie Reed scored four goals, and Katie Sandri added two goals to lead the Red Raiders to the victory.
Paityn Moyer, Ally Albert, Victoria Lindemuth, Maddison Scandle and Isabella Truillo also scored for Lourdes Regional.
Lourdes Regional 11, Weatherly 0
First half
LR-Katie Sandri, 21:03; LR-Macie Reed, 19:08; LR-Paityn Moyer, 15:53; LR-Reed, 11:20; LR-Reed, 10:36.
Second half
LR-Ally Albert, 39:45; LR-Sandri, 38:45; LR-Victoria Lindemuth, 36:15; LR-Reed, 25:20; LR-Maddison Scandle, 14:23; LR-Isabella Truillo, 1:05.
Shots: LR, 32-1. Corners: LR, 2-1. Saves: Lourdes Regonial 1 (Emily Shaffer); Weatherly 20.
n Northumberland Chr. 6,
Harrisburg Christian 3
HARRISBURG — Emma Daku-Treas broke open a one-goal game with three second-half goals in the Warriors’ win.
Northumberland Christian (8-1) led 3-2 after Ellie Gessluvin scored off an assist from Alex Drake 1:35 left in the first half for Harrisburg Christian.
Emma Daku-Treas then followed with a goal off an assist from Anna Ulmer with 2:40 into the second half. Her second goal came about five minutes later off an assist from Eden Daku-Treas. Emma scored again with 24:48 left in the game off an assist from Emily Garvin.
Ulmer, Elliana Zwatty and Samantha Hudson also had goals for the Warriors.
Northumberland Christian 6,
Harrisburg Christian School 3
First half
NCS-Samantha Hudson (Elliana Zwatty), 16:10; NCS-Zwatty (Emma Daku-Treas), 21:00; HCS-Alexa Drake (unassisted), 23:33; NCS-Anna Ulmer, 25:08; HCS-Ellie Gessluvin (Drake), 38:25.
Second half
NCS-Em. Daku Treas (Ulmer), 42:40; NCA-Em. Daku-Treas (Eden Daku-Treas), 47:22; NCS-Em Daku-Treas (Emily Garvin), 55:12; HCS-Gessluvin, 77:40.
Shots: NCS, 18-12. Corners: NCS, 6-2. Saves: NCS 8 (Rebekah Hayner); HCS 11 (Ella Spicher).
n Altoona 5, East Juniata 1
ALTOONA — Kierstyn Fogle accounted for the Tigers only a goal — an unassisted tally in the first half — in the nonleague loss.