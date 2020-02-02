COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn led a balanced Shamokin attack with 10 points as the Indians picked up a 48-39 victory over Pottsville in nonleague girls basketball on Saturday afternoon.
Five different Indians scored at least seven points in the victory. Grace Nazih and Ari Nolter each chipped in nine points, while Emma Tomcavage and Sophie Rossnock each had seven points for Shamokin (12-8), which won its seventh game in a row.
Jules Plachko scored 13 points to lead the Crimson Tide (4-12).
Shamokin 48, Pottsville 39
Pottsville (4-12) 39
Jules Plachko 3 6-6 13; Julia Kowlaski 0 1-4 1; Jill Buzick 0 1-2 1; Taylor Welsh 0 3-5 3; Alex Blum 1 0-0 3; Kaile Conrad 2 o-0 5; Madison Dalton 2 2-2 7; Olivia Madel 2 0-1 6. Totals 10 13-20 39.
3-point goals: Madel 2, Plachko, Blum, Conrad, Dalton.
Did not score: none.
Shamokin (12-8) 48
Desiree Michaels 1 0-0 2; Emma Tomcavage 3 1-1 7; Emma Kramer 1 0-0 2; Grace Nazih 4 0-0 9; Ari Nolter 3 2-3 9; Kaitlyn Dunn 4 2-4 10; Sophie Rossnock 3 1-5 7; Emily Slanina 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-13 48.
3-point goals: Nazih, Nolter.
Did not score: Peyton Putnam, Annie Hornberger.
Score by quarters
Pottsville 6 12 6 15 — 39
Shamokin 15 12 11 10 — 48
n Mifflinburg 54,
Penns Valley 50, OT
SPRING MILLS — The Wildcats made 7-of-12 foul shots in overtime to outlast the Rams in nonleague action.
Mara Shuck scored nine points in the fourth quarter, and Angela Reamer scored five points as the Wildcats (10-10) rallied from a nine-point deficit to send the game to overtime. Shuck finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Reamer had 14 points and six steals. Brooke Catherman finished with 11 rebounds.
Hannah Montminy scored 24 points for the Rams (8-10).
Mifflinburg 54,
Penns Valley 50, OT
Mifflinburg (10-10) 54
Angela Reamer 6 1-4 14; Mara Shuck 9 5-10 23; Mollie Bomgardner 1 2-4 4; Brooke Catherman 0 2-5 2; Ella Shuck 1 4-9 6; Cassie Keister 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 14-32 54.
3-point goals: Reamer, Keister.
Did not score: Olivia Erickson.
Penns Valley (8-10) 50
Lydia Collison 3 1-1 10; Hannah Montminy 9 4-8 24; Katie Romig 0 2-2 2; Leah Beben 1 2-7 4; Kailen Winkelblech 5 0-2 10; Avery Dinges 0 0-3 0. Totals 18 9-23 50.
3-point goals: Collison 3, Montminy 2.
Did not score: Katie Martell, Kennedy Welshans, Cate Goodwin.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg 10 6 11 20 7 — 54
Penns Valley 12 6 18 11 3 — 50
n Mount Carmel 47,
Mahanoy Area 36
MOUNT CARMEL — Dani Rae Renno scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Red Tornadoes to the nonleague win.
Lauren Shedleski chipped in 11 points for Mount Carmel (15-4), which led by 19 after three quarters.
Jordan Karmosick led the Golden Bears (12-4) with 12 points
Mount Carmel 47,
Mahanoy Area 36
Mahanoy Area (12-4) 36
Emily Lawrence 4 1-2 9; Allyson Babinsky 2 0-0 4; Jordan Karmosick 5 0-0 12; Claudia Clark 3 0-0 7; Meghan McCleary 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 1-2 36.
3-point goals: Karmosick 2, Clark.
Did not score: Cealean McGorrity, Kaziah Stressel, Autumn Moss, Madison Quick, Alexius Miller.
Mount Carmel (15-4) 47
Mia Chapman 1 0-0 2; Caroline Fletcher 1 1-2 3; Lauren Shedleski 4 0-0 11; Brooke Bernini 2 1-2 6; Dani Rae Renno 8 6-12 22; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 8-16 47.
3-point goals: Shedleski 3, Bernini, Witkoski.
Did not score: Alyssa Reissinger, Jewel Scott, Katie Witkoski.
Score by quarters
Mahanoy Area 10 4 9 13 — 36
Mount Carmel 16 12 14 5 — 47
n Greenwood 45,
Northern York 36
MILLERSTOWN — Kenedy Stroup and Alli Walton combined to score 41 points to lead the Tigers to the nonleague victory.
Stroup scored a game-high 28 points — including going 10-of-15 from the free-throw line — and Walton added 13 for Greenwood (16-4).
Jaeden Longenecker led the Polar Bears with seven points.
Greenwood 45, Northern York 36
Northern York 36
Allie French 2 0-0 4, Jaeden Longenecker 2 2-2 7, Jonna Rinehart 1 0-0 2, Kawena Jacobs 0 3-4 3, Hailey Irwin 1 3-4 5, Hope Wenger 2 1-2 5, Katie Ryan 1 2-4 4, Quinlyn Fisher 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 11-16 36.
3-point goals: Longenecker.
Did not score: Katie Derr, Shay Kolivoski, Ella Bronson.
Greenwood (16-4) 45
Kenedy Stroup 9 10-15 28, Mercedees McNaughton 0 0-1 0, Abby Taylor 0 3-4 3, Alli Crockett 0 1-4 1, Alli Walton 5 3-4 13. Totals 14 17-28 45.
3-point goals: none.
Did not score: Jordan Stroup, Ella Brummer.
Score by quarters
Northern York 9 6 15 6 — 36
Greenwood 12 10 14 9 — 45