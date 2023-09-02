Blaire Balestrini doesn’t have a lot of free time. She likes it that way, otherwise, the Shikellamy senior says she gets bored quickly.
Now that soccer season is fully a go, Balestrini is balancing soccer, a four-course workload at Bloomsburg University and club softball. She’s doing it all while scoring a pair of goals from the Braves’ backline in the season opener, maintaining a 4.0 GPA and finding time to volunteer at Haven Ministry’s food pantry and help with students with special needs.
For a variety of reasons, Balestrini is the first Daily Item Scholar-Athlete of the Week of the 2023-24 school year, an honor sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical, PPL Electric Utilities and The Daily Item.
The three-sport standout — soccer, basketball and softball — excels in every field of play. Last winter she averaged 8.8 points and 4.3 rebounds to help lead Shikellamy to the playoffs. In softball, her slight favorite ahead of soccer she says, she is a career .442 hitter with more than 100 hits, 81 runs, and 48 RBIs in three varsity seasons.
The two goals Balestrini scored in the opener doubled her total for all of last season, a growth new Braves’ coach Mike Egan said he has always seen.
“I can remember Blaire’s first few seasons playing soccer. She had a difficult time striking the ball effectively and making use of her left foot,” he said. “Through years of hard work and practice, she has overcome her weaknesses.”
Right now, Balestrini is playing both soccer and club softball. She said she will be playing in a softball tournament almost every weekend between now and Thanksgiving.
“Both coaches are very understanding,” Balestrini said. “If I have a soccer game I let them know I can’t make the first couple of games. They are fine with it. It all works out.”
As part of Shikellamy’s partnership with Bloomsburg University, Balestrini is taking four classes at Bloomsburg in its Advanced College Experience (ACE) program. She’s taking college-level psychology, chemistry, and U.S. History in person and a personal health class online.
If it feels like a lot, it is.
“It’s a lot for sure but I’ve been playing sports for as long as I can remember and I’ve learned to effectively manage my time,” Balestrini said. “Normally I have a couple of practices a day, school work, games. I’ve just learned how to get it all done. You find a way.
“I don’t have a lot of free time, but after too much downtime, I get bored.”
At Shikellamy, she is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society. She was a first-team Daily Item all-star in soccer and softball — she was all-state in the latter — and has earned the school’s scholar-athlete and tri-sport athletic honors. Oh, and she’s the vice president of the senior class.
Balestrini isn’t sure where she wants to go to college, but is eyeing something in biology or pre-dentistry, she said.
“Blaire is a model student, athlete and community member. She is a multi-sport athlete who does quite well in each,” Egan said.
Even the downtime isn’t really downtime. Balestrini spends the occasional weekends helping organize the food pantry at Haven Ministry, a homeless shelter in Sunbury. She was a volunteer for a field trip to Knoebels where she helped students with special needs enjoy their time at the park. She also volunteers at her church.
“It was great helping them, assisting them and taking them on rides,” she said. “It was nice to spend a day with no pressure, just doing some things to help others when you can.”