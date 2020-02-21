SUNBURY — When Jeff and Tiff Balestrini took their young son to the Giant Center in Hershey to watch the PIAA wrestling championships as an elementary student, young Cade was enamored by what he saw.
“I thought it was cool,” Cade said this week. “To be in that atmosphere was something I always wanted to do, and I never thought I would actually be there.”
He was wrong about that, but right about nearly everything else in an outstanding wrestling career.
Heading into Saturday’s District 4/9 tournament in Clearfield as the No. 1 seed at 138 pounds, Balestrini, now a Shikellamy High School senior, is within arms’ reach of making his fourth trip to Hershey in as many years.
Balestrini, 26-3 this season and 127-20 for his career, earned his first state medal last season when he won the district and Southwest Region championships and placed seventh in Hershey.
It was his best post-season, having previously finished second in the district tournament and third and second in regionals.
“Last year, compared with the other two years, I think I had more confidence going into the matches,” he said. “I think the fourth year, if I make it, there will be a lot less pressure on me.”
Balestrini said he was a junior high wrestler in eighth grade when he started to step up and understand the work ethic it takes to get to that level.
Although former Braves wrestler Pete Solomon is the team’s first-year head coach, he had a front-row seat to watch Balestrini’s high school career progress. Even if Balestrini had some doubts, Solomon had a good feeling early on about what Balestrini could accomplish.
Solomon had the opportunity to coach Balestrini as a varsity assistant the past three years, and was amazed at what he saw.
Before he had seen him wrestle, Solomon said, “I knew that he had a reputation for being solid coming up as a ninth grader.”
Then he saw for himself.
“We went to the Cumberland Valley Kickoff Classic, a tough tournament, and he won a couple matches. Then he ran into a hammer, a state place-winner, and lost, and I thought ‘now we’ll see what this kid has, he’s going into wrestle-backs and you never know how kids will react, they can get down on themselves.
“But he moved his way through those matches, and he battled back for third. I was really impressed that in that quality of a tournament, a freshman could come out and place third,” Solomon said.
From there, it was a matter of improving technique and soaking up knowledge.
“I really just hammered down on perfecting my technique but really the most important part is to get mentally tough, try to not give up any points, keep scoring and scoring,” Balestrini said,
He also said he had to learn not to worry about who he was going to wrestle, “but what you have to do to beat them.
“Last year, I was just starting to do that, and I’ve been doing it for a while now and that gave me more confidence in my ability to wrestle and beat high-level guys now,” he said.
That doesn’t mean he ignores the other wrestlers. He watches them on video.
“That’s all I do, watch You Tube videos and stuff on Flo Wrestling,” he said. “That’s what I do when I’m not at practices.”
He doesn’t compete in other sports, but said he runs a lot on his own.
Solomon said, “He is a year-round wrestler, he’s very dedicated to the sport. He goes all over the place. He goes to Bucknell’s regional training center, he has friends from different schools who he gets together with in the off-season to train.”
The coach said he has watched Balestrini pick up many new things over the years, including the duck-under.
“He really perfected it and he’s really dangerous with it,” Solomon said, “as well as different shots, different ways of getting off bottom. He was really good to begin with, but he’s always trying to get better, whether it’s with training partners or videos.”
Balestrini said he fell in love with wrestling in first grade because of friends and family, including his uncle, Mike Balestrini, a two-time state medalist (fifth and second) from Shikellamy.
He also said he looked up to his neighbor, Landry Badman, who was a Shikellamy wrestler when Balestrini was growing up.
“I just caught onto it at an early age and I loved it. It’s a good way to burn some energy,” he said.
Solomon said Balestrini has gained a lot of confidence and has wrestled and beating many of the top wrestlers not only in the state but in the country.
The coach said that when Shikellamy wrestled Bald Eagle Area two weeks ago, Balestrini asked to bump up to 145 to take on former PIAA runner-up Gage McClenahan.
“He is a really respectable guy and a tough guy to beat, but Cade’s confidence in himself, he knows that he’s been competing with all these nationally ranked guys and he’s right there with them,” Solomon said.
Balestrini, who plans to wrestle at West Point, won 4-2 and helped keep McClanahan from getting his 100th victory. McClenahan, who has 99 wins, placed second in 2018, but missed last season with an injury.
“He wants to wrestle the best from the other team, and he’s been a team player. He’ll take on the tough guys and he’ll go out and get the win for us,” Solomon said of Balestrini.
Even if he qualifies for his fourth state tournament, Balestrini will not be satisfied unless he reaches the top step on the podium.
“I didn’t finish as high as I wanted to (last year) but it was a good stepping-stone to lead me to this year, when I intend on reaching my ultimate goal of being a state champion.”
He added, “I would rather be a one-time state champion, than a four-time state qualifier. This is the last year I’ve got to do it.”