Havoc is not a term frequently associated with student, who has a 4.0 GPA, is a three-sport athlete, and serves as their class vice president. It is more commonly known as a synonym of destruction.
However, havoc seems to follow Shikellamy shortstop Blaire Balestrini wherever she goes. Not only is it the name of her softball travel team, but according to her coach, it is her specialty.
“She’s our leadoff hitter and creates havoc for the opponent,” Shikellamy coach Brad Longacre said. “She provides power and speed, and is a force to be reckoned with.”
Balestrini’s performance on the track, her academic performance and her commitment to community service are why she was selected as The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
The award honors local student-athletes who thrive in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
In addition to softball, Balestrini plays basketball and soccer. However, the sophomore said softball is the standout for her.
“It’s a team sport, but there’s also individual aspects of it, like batting. I like that,” she said. “I get my chance to do things but then in the field, we all have to work together.”
She has been involved in softball almost all her life.
“I started playing when I was around 3 or 4. I started playing T-ball, and I just played because my brothers played, so it was just something for me to do too,” she said. “I just ended up really liking it.”
Balestrini has 35 runs, 19 RBIs and three home runs. According to Balestrini, baserunning is where she excels. After all, she has 21 stolen bases.
Her batting average is .494.
Balestrini doesn’t only excel offensively, though.
“(She is) a great defensive player that makes sensational plays,” Longacre said, “She is a determined and focused player and is always working to improve her game, a great teammate who brings the best out in them.”
Shikellamy (12-8) is now preparing for the district playoffs.
“We really want to just make sure we go in and give it our all, even if we don’t come out on top,” Balestrini said.
Balestrini is no stranger to coming out on top.
With her travel team, Havoc, she has won both a state and national tournament.
“Everybody’s really proud because we worked all season to get there,” she said. “There’s a lot of good quality teams, so it’s just really awesome.”
On Havoc, Balestrini plays with some of her rivals at Mifflinburg and Shamokin.
“It’s fun to get to actually play against them,” she said. “You can be like, ‘I got you out.’ It’s just a funny thing.”
In between her three varsity sports and a travel softball team, Balestrini still finds the time to maintain a perfect GPA.
“I try to do as much of my work at school as I can, so that when I get off of school, I can just focus on sports,” she said.
Balestrini takes multiple honors courses including honors organic biochemistry, honors English and honors pre-calculus.
Balestrini is also the vice president of her sophomore class and a member of Future Business Leaders of America.
Balestrini has already started to think about her post-graduation plans. She said she might want to become a dentist.
“I feel like if I could help somebody’s smile look good, that would be really cool,” she said. “I just like helping people.”
Balestrini is sure to make time in her schedule to do just that.
“I do a lot with my church,” she said. “A couple weekends ago, we helped clean up the river, and we do food drives.”
Balestrini hopes to play Division I softball when she heads to college in a couple of years.
“I would like Division I, but as long as I’m playing and just having fun, it doesn’t really matter,” she said.