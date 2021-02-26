MILTON — Michael Balichik scored a game-high 20 points to lead Mount Carmel to a 64-54 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II boys basketball Thursday.
The Red Tornadoes (11-5) led by one at halftime, and outscored the Black Panthers by three points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.
Pedro Feliciano scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half for Mount Carmel, and shot 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in the contest.
Milton (5-16) had four players reach double-figures, led by Jace Brandt’s 14 points. Brandt scored eight first-quarter points. Xzavier Minium scored seven of his 12 points in the second quarter. Dillan Guinn-Bailey scored all 11 of his points after halftime, and Austin Gainer scored his 10 points in the first half.
Mount Carmel 64, Milton 54
Mount Carmel (11-5) 64
Michael Balichik 8 4-5 20, Garrett Timco 4 1-1 11, Nate Long 3 0-0 8, Garrett Varano 1 0-0 2, Pedro Feliciano 4 8-8 17, Damien Milewski 3 0-1 6. Totals 23 13-15 64.
3-point goals: Timco 2, Long 2, Feliciano.
Did not score: Mike Farronato, Julien Stellar, Nick Nestico.
Milton (5-16) 54
Austin Gainer 4 0-0 10, Xzavier Minium 4 2-3 12, Carter Lilley 1 0-1 2, Jose Oyola 1 3-4 5, Jace Brandt 5 2-4 14, Dillan Guinn-Bailey 5 1-2 11. Totals 20 8-14 54.
3-point goals: Gainer 2, Minium 2, Brandt 2.
Did not score: Ethan Rowe, Nevin Carrier.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 21 14 16 13 — 64
Milton 13 21 13 7 — 54
n Mifflinburg 68,
Selinsgrove 33
MIFFLINBURG — Isaiah Valentine scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Wildcats to a big HAC-I win.
Mifflinburg (15-2) more than doubled the Seals’ output in each of the first two quarters, and shut out Selinsgrove in the fourth quarter to put a stamp on the victory. Cannon Griffith added 14 points for the Wildcats.
Spencer George led the Seals (1-11) with 11 points.
Mifflinburg 68, Selinsgrove 33
Selinsgrove (1-11) 33
Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4, Ryan Reich 4 0-0 8, Theo Feiler 0 2-2 2, Randy Richter 2 2-2 8, Spencer George 5 1-1 11. Totals 13 5-5 33.
3-point goals: Richter 2.
Did not score: Blake Haddon, Nate Hackenberger, Isaiah Ulrich, Gabriel Paulhamus, Joey Hoover.
Mifflinburg (15-2) 68
Gabe Yoder 0 2-2 2, Isaiah Valentine 7 10-11 25, Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5, Levi Yoder 2 0-0 5, Cannon Griffith 5 2-5 14, Jake Young 4 0-0 9, Ethan Bomgardner 0 2-2 2, Zach Wertman 3 0-0 6. Totals 23 16-20 68.
3-point goals: Griffith 2, Valentine, Reigel, Yoder, Young.
Did not score: Jarret Foster, Eli Troutman.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove 11 11 11 0 — 33
Mifflinburg 23 23 13 9 — 68
n Shikellamy 63,
Minersville 34
MINERSVILLE — Davis Marshall scored 27 points, and Shikellamy pounced on Minersville in the first quarter of a nonleague win.
The Braves (6-10) sprinted to a 16-5 lead after one period. They also outscored the Battlin’ Miners 19-5 in the fourth.
Mason Deitrich added 12 points in the win.
Shikellamy 63, Minersville 34
Shikellamy (6-10) 63
Amerman 1 0-0 2, Deitrich 6 0-3 12, Lenner 2 0-0 6, Luciano 1 2-2 4, Marshall 11 3-4 27, Miller 1 0-0 2, Peifer 2 0-0 6, Wallace 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 7-11 63.
3-point goals: Lenner 2, Marshall 2, Peifer 2.
Did not score: James, Long, Zechman.
Minersville 34
Boyle 1 0-0 2, Davis 4 0-0 8, Kalinock 1 0-0 3, Noble 0 1-2 1, Piccone 1 0-0 3, Urguiza 1 0-0 2, Watson-Henry 0 3-6 3, Whalen 6 0-0 12. Totals 14 4-8 34.
3-point goals: Kalinock, Piccone.
Did not score: Yourey.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy 16 14 14 19 — 63
Minersville 5 10 14 5 — 34
JV score: Shikellamy 53-27. High scorers: Shikellamy, Cameron Lenner 19; Minersville, Boyle 8, Kalinock 8.
n Lourdes Regional 58,
Millville 42
MILLVILLE — Hunter Reed scored 13 points, and Shaun Potter and Maxwell Reiprish each scored 10 points to lead the Red Raiders to the nonleague win.
Lourdes Regional (10-11) grabbed a 10-point lead at halftime.
Reed grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and Casen Sandri added five points, five rebounds and seven assists in the victory.
Lourdes Regional 58, Millville 42
Lourdes Regional (10-11) 58
Casen Sandri 1 3-6 5, Hunter Reed 6 1-3 13, Tyler Novak 3 0-0 7, Shaun Potter 4 1-1 10, Owen Sandri 2 1-2 5, Joey Nguyen 1 0-0 3, Maxwell Reiprish 4 2-2 10, Michael Keer 0 2-2 2, Chris Feudale 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 11-18 58.
3-point goals: Novak, Potter, Nguyen.
Did not score: Alex Hughes.
Millville (2-16) 42
Blake Evans 5 1-1 14, Cameron Laubach 4 2-6 11, Dylan Klinger 0 2-3 2, Mason Huff 1 1-2 3, Patrick Stefan 1 0-2 2, Landon Evans 1 0-0 3, Trevor Pickard 2 0-2 4, Hayden Weaver 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 6-16 42.
3-point goals: B. Evans 3, Laubach, L. Evans, Weaver.
Did not score: Rhett Mowery.
Score by quarters
Lourdes Regional 14 14 14 16 — 58
Millville 11 7 15 9 — 42
n Warrior Run 55,
South Williamsport 46
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders outscored the Mounties 24-6 in the third quarter to turn a nine-point halftime deficit into a nine-point lead after three quarters.
Ethan Hartman scored 10 of his 14 points in the third quarter to help Warrior Run (9-7) seize control on its way to the nonleague win. Mason Sheesley scored six of his team-high 16 points, and Gabe Hogan scored six of his 11 points in that decisive third quarter.
Secoy Roberts led the Mounties (16-5) with a game-high 23 points.
Warrior Run 55,
South Williamsport 46
South Williamsport (16-5) 46
Grant Bachman 1 0-0 2, Secoy Roberts 10 3-3 23, Evan Laudenslager 2 1-1 5, Lee Habalar 3 2-2 8, Trent Hampton 3 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-6 46.
3-point goals: Hampton 2.
Did not score: Ben Manning, Aaron Akers, Landon Sanford.
Warrior Run (9-7) 55
Logan Confer 3 0-0 6, Gabe Hogan 3 4-5 11, Mason Sheesley 6 0-2 16, Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-0 4, Ethan Hartman 6 2-4 14, AJ Bieber 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 6-12 55.
3-point goals: Sheesley 4, Hogan.
Did not score: Carter Marr.
Score by quarters
S. Williamsport 7 21 6 12 — 46
Warrior Run 9 10 24 12 — 55
n Greenwood 55,
Millersburg 49
MILLERSBURG — Mike Strohm scored all but two of his game-high 18 points in the first half to stake Greenwood to an 11-point lead in the Tri-Valley League battle.
The Wildcats (14-0 overall, 11-0 TVL) went ahead 36-25 at halftime as Thomas Pyle added nine of his 13 points to back Strohm.
Christian Bingaman led Millersburg with a game-high 24 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Greenwood 55, Millersburg 49
Greenwood (14-0, 11-0) 55
Avery Morder 3 2-4 10, Sam Myers 1 0-0 2, Thomas Pyle 6 0-1 13, Tyler Sherman 3 3-5 9, Brennan Miller 1 0-0 3, Mike Strohm 6 2-2 18. Totals 20 7-12 55.
3-point goals: Strohm 4, Morder 2, Miller, Pyle.
Did not score: None.
Millersburg 49
Christian Bingaman 10 1-2 24, Devyn Kintzer 2 1-3 5, Kyle Casner 1 0-0 3, Nate Dohrman 1 0-0 3, Tate Etzweiler 7 0-0 14. Totals 1 2-5 49.
3-point goals: Bingaman 3, Dohrman, Casner.
Did not score: Dillan Gray, Isaiah Dyer.
Score by quarters
Greenwood 18 18 12 7 — 55
Millersburg 8 17 13 11 — 49
JV score: Greenwood 29-21.