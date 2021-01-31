CATAWISSA — For the past three years, Mount Carmel’s Michael Balichik has patiently waited for an opportunity to take over as the team’s leader.
In the early years of his high school career, he was the sidekick to the Red Tornadoes’ top two all-time leading scorers, Tommy Reisinger and Donovan James.
Balichik, a senior, is now seizing his chance. He posted a double-double with a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds to propel Mount Carmel to an 89-65 win over Southern Columbia.
“Michael is our senior leader,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. “It’s his team now. In his career, he’s played behind the school’s all-time leading scorer and the second all-time leading scorer in Reisinger and Donovan James. People forget he was always the second or third option. Now it’s his team, and he has really stepped up. He does it the right way. He’s an unselfish player.
“Sometimes, he actually looks to pass too much, but he’s a heck of a player. I can’t say enough good things about the kid. He has really accepted his role.”
Balichik scored 19 points in Mount Carmel’s 33-point second quarter, as he single-handedly outscored the entire Tigers team by five points in the frame.
“When I started making shots, I just kept on shooting,” said Balichik, who became the eighth player in program history to record multiple 30-point games in his career. “I was feeling hot and my teammates did a good job getting me the ball.”
The Red Tornadoes attacked Southern Columbia with their full-court press, and forced the Tigers into 25 turnovers, 20 of which happened during the second and third quarters.
“We’ve been running the press from Day 1,” Lazicki said. “Our kids aren’t super tall or long outside of Pedro (Feliciano) and Balichik, but we have to use what we have to make the game as hard as possible for the other team. The 10 guys who play go really hard. This might be the most intense and hardest-playing team from one through 10 that I’ve ever coached. That’s what we’re rolling with this year, and it’s been great so far.”
Nate Long led Mount Carmel’s press efforts, notching a game-high five steals.
“Their press just got to us,” Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowicz said. “Their press just killed us. It was a combination of us not executing plays and some very poor passes. Mistakes happen, but we still have to get a lot better at executing. That was the big difference.
“When the film gets out from this game, everybody will be pressing us. We’ll continue to work on our press break in practice. It’s really hard to replicate the intensity of game speed in practice. It’s been a little tough for us after getting shut down for COVID, and struggling to squeeze practices in. I’m frustrated, but the kids just need some more time. It’s not an excuse, it’s just the way it is.”
As if Balichik wasn’t enough to worry about, Feliciano also had a double-double with a 29-point, 10-rebound performance.
“Even when teams box-and-one (Balichik), he’s willing to make the passes for guys like Pedro, who played exceptionally today, too,” Lazicki said.
The Tigers built a 10-2 lead in the first three minutes of the contest thanks to seven straight points from Liam Klebon.
Klebon and Braeden Wisloski each scored 17 points to lead Southern Columbia.
Wisloski finished with a game-high 11 boards.
“Braeden is a scrappy kid,” Woytowicz said. “He’s quick, and he’s a great athlete. He can get to the rim and jump with bigger guys. He got in foul trouble early, and that kind of slowed us down a little bit, but he did a good job overall today. We had some bright spots, but there’s still a lot to work on. We need to get better defensively. We can score some points, but we give up too many on the other end.”
MOUNT CARMEL 89,
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 65
Mount Carmel (9-1) 89
Michael Balichik 11 8-9 30, Garrett Timco 2 1-1 5, Nate Long 3 0-0 7, Pedro Feliciano 10 8-11 29, Nick Nestico 1 0-0 2, Garrett Varano 2 0-0 5, Julien Stellar 1 0-0 3, Andrew Wasilewski 1 0-0 3, Damen Milewski 2 0-0 5. Totals 33 17-21 89.
3-point goals: Long, Feliciano, Varano, Stellar, Wasilewski, Milewski.
Did not score: Cole Spears, Jacob Schultz.
Southern Columbia (2-3) 65
Michael Zsido 2 0-0 4, Brian Britton 4 4-6 13, Braeden Wisloski 7 3-5 17, Liam Klebon 6 3-5 17, Connor Gallagher 3 0-2 6, Thomas Ziemba 1 0-0 2, Tyler Arnold 2 1-2 6. Totals 25 11-21 65.
3-point goals: Klebon 2, Britton, Arnold.
Did not score: Jake Toczylousky, Jason Yeick, Matt Masala, Trey Wetzel, Gabe Kulick.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 16 33 23 17 — 89
Southern Columbia 16 14 18 17 — 65