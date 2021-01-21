Balichik scores 1,000th career point in loss

ALMEDIA — Michael Balichik scored 24 points, including the 1000th of his high school career, but Central Columbia got a 27-point effort from Dylan Harris as the Blue Jays won a battle of undefeated teams, 78-63, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday.
Pedro Feliciano added 19 points for the Red Tornadoes (4-1 overall, 1-1 HAC-II).
Russell Gump added 24 points, and Garrett McNelis chipped in 16 points for Central Columbia (4-0, 3-0).
The Blue Jays led 56-51 after three quarters, before outscoring the Red Tornadoes 22-12 in the fourth.
Central Columbia 78,
Mount Carmel 63
Mount Carmel (4-1) 63
Michael Balichik 8 7-8 24; Garrett Timco 1 4-4 6; Nate Long 3 0-0 8; Pedro Feliciano 8 0-0 19; Nick Nestico 2 0-1 4; Matthew Scicchitano 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-13 63.
3-point goals: Feliciano 3, Long 2, Balichik.
Did not score: Garrett Varano, Michael Farronato, Julien Stellar.
Central Columbia (4-0) 78
Eli Morrison 1 3-6 5; Russell Gump 10 2-4 24; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Dylan Harris 10 3-3 27; Garrett NcNelis 7 0-0 16; Logan Welkam 2 0-0 4 Totals 30 8-13 78.
3-point goals: Harris 4, McNelis 2.
Did not score: none.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 12 21 18 12—63
Central Columbia 17 21 18 22—78
n Lewisburg 57,
Selinsgrove 43
SELINSGROVE — Forrest Zelechoski scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Green Dragons pulled away for the HAC-I victory.
The Seals were still within six points to start the fourth quarter, but the Green Dragons outscored them by eight to clinch the victory.
Jake Hernandez scored a game-high 25 points to lead Lewisburg (4-3 overall, 2-2 HAC-I).
Brett Foor knocked down three first-quarter 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Selinsgrove (0-4 overall and HAC-I). Randy Richter added 11 points.
Lewisburg 57, Selinsgrove 43
Lewisburg (4-3) 57
Khashaun Atkins 2 1-1 6; Jake Hernandez 10 4-5 25; Cam Michaels 3 0-0 7; Kaydn Magyar 3 0-0 8; Forrest Zelechoski 4 2-2 11. Totals 22 6-8 57.
3-point goals: Magyar 2, Zelechoski 2, Atkins, Hernandez, Michaels.
Did not score: Dante Sims, Kaden Wuerderman, Henry Harrison, Devin Bodden, Jack Blough, Noah Pawling.
Selinsgrove (0-4) 43
Brett Foor 5 0-0 13; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Ulrich 4 0-0 9; Ryan Reich 2 0-0 5; Randy Richter 3 2-2 11; Cameron Fogarty 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 3-4 43.
3-point goals: Foor 3, Richter 3, Ulrich, Reich.
Did not score: Reese Fellman, Joey Hoover, Theo Feiler, Spencer George.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 13 14 11 19 — 57
Selinsgrove 12 8 12 11 — 43
JV: Sel, 47-37
n Montoursville 50,
Shikellamy 30
SUNBURY — The Braves took an early lead, but the Warriors defense held Shikellamy to just 18 total points in the final three quarters.
Shikellamy led 12-7 after a quarter, but Montoursville limited the Braves to just four points in the second quarter to take a five-point halftime lead.
Davis Marshall led Shikellamy (1-3 overall and HAC-I) with 13 points.
Dillon Young scored 17 points to lead Montoursville (3-3, 2-2).
Montoursville 50, Shikellamy 30
Montoursville (3-3) 50
Josh Burger 2 0-1 4; Cline 0 0-2 0; Isaiah Fenner 4 0-1 8; Nolan Kutny 3 0-0 6; Peyton Mussina 3 0-0 7; Landon Reeder 3 2-2 8; Dillon Young 7 2-3 17. Totals 22 4-9 50.
3-point goals: Mussina, Young.
Did not score: Luke Ebbert.
Shikellamy (1-3) 30
Mason Deitrich 1 5-6 8; Jacaree James 0 0-2 0; Nate Luciano 1 2-3 4; Davis Marshall 5 2-4 13; John Peifer 2 1-2 5. Totals 9 10-17 30.
3-point goals: Deitrich, Marshall.
Did not score: Cael Amerman, Brayden Long, Scott Miller, Trey Wallace, Colin Zechman, Micah Zellers.
Score by quarters
Montoursville 9 12 18 11 — 50
Shikellamy 12 4 11 3 — 30
JV: Montoursville, 44-37. High scorers, MTV, Quinn Ranck, 14; Shik, Miller, 12.
n Jersey Shore 69,
Shamokin 58
JERSEY SHORE — Tristian Gallick had 27 of his game-high 33 points in the first three quarters as the Bulldogs sent the Indians to their third straight loss.
Gallick had seven 3-pointers in the contest for Jersey Shore (2-4 overall, 2-1 HAC-I). Cayden Hess added 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Cam Annis had 16 of his game-high 19 points in the second half for Shamokin (1-3, 1-2 HAC-I).
Jersey Shore 69, Shamokin 58
Shamokin (1-3) 58
Cayan Lee 7 1-4 15; Cam Annis 6 2-3 19; Colin Seedor 4 1-2 9; Brett Reed 3 0-0 9; Jackson Kelly 1 0-0 2; Mitchell Knowles 1 0-0 2; Mattern 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 4-9 58.
3-point goals: Annis 5, Reed 3.
Did not score: Joey Tarr, Dom Michaels, Jason Leiby.
Jersey Shore (2-4) 69
Damien Williams 2 0-0 4; Cayden Hess 5 2-2 13; Tristian Gallick 11 2-2 33; Logan Bailey 2 0-0 5; Brandon Wheary 2 0-1 4; Damian McAllister 3 0-0 8; Bloom 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 4-5 69.
3-point goals: Gallick 7, McAllister 2, Hess, Bailey.
Did not score: Steinbacher.
Score by quarters
Shamokin 11 15 12 20 — 58
Jersey Shore 22 14 24 9 — 69
n Bloomsburg 60,
Warrior Run 44
BLOOMSBURG — Daniel Guzevich scored 15 points, and Adam McGinley added 13 points as the Panthers picked up the HAC-II win.
Bloomsburg (2-2 overall, 1-1 HAC-II) outscored Warrior Run, 15-4, in the second quarter to take a 13-point lead at halftime.
Alex Hazzoum had 17 points, and Ethan Hartman finished with 11 points for the Defenders (1-1 overall and HAC-II).
Bloomsburg 60, Warrior Run 44
Warrior Run (1-1) 44
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3; Alex Hazzoum 6 1-3 17; Coltin Pentycofe 3 1-2 7; Ethan Hartman 5 1-2 11; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; A.J. Beiber 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 3-7 44.
3-point goals: Hazzoum 4, Hogan.
Did not score: Mason Sheesley.
Bloomsburg (2-2) 60
Daniel Guzevich 4 7-7 15; Gabe Snyder 3 0-0 9; Madden Locke 1 4-5 6; Chase Morris 2 0-0 4; Nasir Heard 3 2-2 9; Jack Howell 2 0-0 4; Adam McGinley 5 3-5 13. Totals 20 16-19 60.
3-point goals: Snyder 3, Heard.
Did not score: Rae Grant.
Score by quarters
Warrior Run 14 5 18 7 — 44
Bloomsburg 14 18 14 14 — 60
JV: WR, 56-53. High scorers, WR, Sheesley, 25; Axtman, 19; Bloom, Jacob Evans, 20.
n Loyalsock 58,
Milton 23
MILTON — The Lancers raced out to a 24-point halftime lead, and cruised from there in the HAC-II contest.
Saraj Ali led Loyalsock with 15 points, while brother Idris added 14 points for the Lancers (6-0 overall, 2-0 HAC-II).
Austin Gainer knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to 12 points to lead the Black Panthers (0-3, 0-1).
Loyalsock 58, Milton 23
Loyalsock (6-0) 58
Elijah Gair 4 0-0 10; Grayson Watkins 1 0-0 2; Saraj Ali 7 1-2 15; Sean Jensen 2 0-0 5; Idris Ali 7 0-0 14; Jaiden Ross 1 0-0 2; Brenden Clark 1 0-2 2; Dom Jennings 0 2-2 2; Cy Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2; Julian Wilson 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 3-6 58.
3-point goals: Gair 2, Jensen.
Did not score: Braden Miller.
Milton (0-3) 30
Austin Gainer 4 0-2 12; Carter Lilley 0 1-2 1; Nevin Carrier 0 1-2 1; Jose Oyola 0 0-2 0; Jace Brandt 2 0-1 5; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Dillon Guinn-Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 2-9 23.
3-point goals: Gainer 4, Brandt.
Did not score: Jamir Wilt, Ashton Krall, Wade Young.
Score by quarters
Loyalsock 17 20 17 4 — 58
Milton 6 7 7 3 — 23
JV: Loyalsock, 77-30. High scorers, Loy, Ertel, 15; Milt, Krall and Goodwin, 7 each.
Tuesday
n Weatherly 66,
Northumberland Chr. 47
WEATHERLY — The Wreckers jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter on their way to the nonconference win over the Warriors.
David King led Northumberland Christian (3-4) with 13 points. Justin Ross, Luke Snyder and Josh King each added 10 points for the Warriors. Northumberland Christian rallied to within four points late in the third quarter, but the Wreckers pulled away.
Scotty Zocsin scored a game-high 20 points for Weatherly.
Weatherly 66,
Northumberland Christian 47
Northumberland Chr. (3-4) 47
Josh King 3 1-2 10, Donnie Rager 1 0-0 2, David King 4 2-4 13, Luke Snyder 5 0-0 10, Henry McElroy 1 0-0 2, Justin Ross 3 2-2 10. Totals 17 5-8 47.
3-point goals: J. King 3, D. King 3, Ross 2.
Did not score: None.
Weatherly 66
Antonio Colecio 7 1-3 18, Luke Derr 2 0-0 4, Scotty Zocsin 6 7-8 20, Ethan Broskoskie 1 4-5 6, Jacob Solonoski 4 0-0 8, Trevor Lowman 4 0-0 10. Totals 24 12-16 66.
3-point goals: Colecio 3, Lowman 2, Zocsin.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Northumberland Chr. 12 10 18 7 — 47
Weatherly 24 13 13 16 — 66