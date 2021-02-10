LEWISBURG — In her season and a half as Lewisburg's starting point guard, Sophie Kilbride has grown her game quite a bit.
She's stronger with the ball, a better defender and eager to rebound on both ends of the court. What the sophomore still does best, though, is distribute — getting the ball to teammates in a position to score — and that has clearly rubbed off.
The Green Dragons recorded 16 assists on 21 made baskets Tuesday, countering Shikellamy's dogged man-to-man defense with their ball movement and execution. They overcame a slow start to pull ahead by halftime, then built a lead in the teens en route to a 50-41 win in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup.
"It was team effort," said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. "Top to bottom, team effort."
Kilbride collected a team-high six assists; fellow sophomore Maddie Still dished four off the bench; and seniors Roz Noone (three), Hope Drumm (two) and Lauren Gross (one) got in on the fun.
The majority of those payoff passes didn't just find the open girl but one going toward the hoop for a high-percentage finish. Senior forward Regan Llanso cashed in a career-best 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, converting four assists.
"I think in order to win games we have to work together," said Kilbride. "Once we get into the flow, that's how we win games: pushing the ball and working together."
The Green Dragons (7-3 overall, 6-2 HAC-I) became the first team with six division wins. They trail Selinsgrove (5-0) and Central Mountain (5-1) in the HAC-I standings with games against both slated for end of the regular season.
"We were working together as team really well. We were almost reading each other's minds, knowing where we were going to cut," said Drumm, who had eight points and seven rebounds. "I think we're starting to play more unselfish coming into these next big games. We have a lot of tough teams (ahead), and we have to make our best effort, keep moving the ball and take good shots."
Shikellamy (3-5, 3-4) lost its second in a row following a three-game win streak. The Braves shot out to a 6-2 lead and went up 11-6 following a Jordan Moten 3-pointer. However, they missed an inordinate number of easy baskets in the first quarter (shooting 4-for-10), which allowed Lewisburg to pull within 11-10 by period's end.
"They scored a couple baskets off the bat in transition. So we called a quick timeout: 'You've gotta stop transition,'" Sample said. "They hit a couple 3-pointers, (and) if they get hot, it's going to be a long night. Stop that. Then it was stop the cuts to the basket. ... We wanted to hold them to one shot and get them out."
The Green Dragons rebounded the ball exceptionally well in the middle quarters when Shikellamy shot a combined 6-for-27 from the field, and was outscored 30-15. The Braves were within 19-15 after a Moten pull-up jumper with about four minutes to play in the first half.
Lewisburg closed with an 11-2 run, scoring its last four baskets near the low right block. Noone found Still cutting the bucket twice; Llanso caught a pass under the hoop and faked a pair of defenders past her before scoring; and Anna Baker putback a miss for a 26-21 halftime lead.
"At halftime we kept the energy up, and I think it did carry into the third quarter," said Drumm.
The Green Dragons opened the second half with a 14-5 quarter, shooting 5-for-7 from the field and limiting Shikellamy to 1-of-10 and just one rebound. Their lead was 34-23 midway through the third quarter, and ended the period at 40-26.
"That's just energy and teamwork," said Kilbride. "We have a lot of leaders on our team, and our seniors keep pushing us to work hard."
Emma Bronowicz (eight points) ended the Braves' near quarter-long drought with 32.6 seconds to play in the third. Tori Scheller's scoop shot 15 seconds into the fourth was followed closely by a Moten 3-pointer and a Lewisburg timeout. Despite another Moten triple late in the game — she scored a team-high 13 points — Shikellamy got no closer than the final nine-point margin.
"We had some big wins earlier in the year, and when you win big you get sloppy," said Sample. "With the shooters they have, and the players they have, they're definitely capable of making a quick run in a short amount of time."
LEWISBURG 50, SHIKELLAMY 41
Shikellamy (3-5, 3-4) 41
Melanie Minnier 1 0-0 2, Averi Dodge 0 3-4 3, Jordan Moten 5 0-4 13, Emma Bronowicz 4 0-0 8, Tori Scheller 3 0-0 7, Paige Fausey 3 2-4 8. Totals 16 5-12 41.
3-point goals: Moten 3, Scheller.
Did not score: Taylor Sees, Blaire Balestrini.
Lewisburg (8-3, 6-2) 50
Roz Noone 2 2-2 6, Sophie Kilbride 2 2-3 6, Regan Llanso 7 2-3 16, Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2, Hope Drumm 3 2-4 8, Maddie Still 4 0-3 8, Maddie Materne 1 0-0 2, Anna Baker 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 8-15 50.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy`11`10`5`15 — 41
Lewisburg`10`16`14`10 — 50