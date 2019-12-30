NEW ORLEANS — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 127-112 on Sunday night for their fourth straight victory.
n Thunder 98, Raptors 97
TORONTO — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career-high with 32 points, Chris Paul had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Oklahoma City beat Toronto for its sixth win in seven games.
n Grizzlies 117, Hornets 104
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 20 points, rookie Brandon Clarke added 18, and Memphis sent Charlotte to its fifth straight loss.
n Nuggets 120, Kings 115
DENVER — Will Barton scored 19 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left to help Denver hold off Sacramento.