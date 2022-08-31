MILTON — Dominic Ballo broke open a close game with a pair of second-half goals, carrying Milton past Montoursville 5-2 in a Heartland Athletic Conference boys soccer crossover match Wednesday.
The Black Panthers erased an early 1-0 deficit with an Evan Yoder goal, and broke a 2-all tie just six minutes before the half with Joel Langdon's goal.
Ballo scored insurance goals seven minutes apart in the second half with assists from Langdon and Yoder. Ballo also assisted on Seth Yoder's first-half goal for Milton.
Milton 5, Montoursville 2
First half
Mont-Mathias Albert, 1:34; Milt-Evan Yoder, 26:00; Milt-Seth Yoder (Dominic Ballo), 28:00; Mont-Quin Winslow, 31:10; Milt-Joel Langdon (Ethan Rhodes), 34:03.
Second half
Milt-Ballo (Langdon), 52:01; Milt-Ballo (E. Yoder), 59:00.
Shots: Milt 13-7. Corners: Milt 7-3. Saves: Montoursville 8 (Mason Lauchle); Milton 5 (Jonah Strobel).