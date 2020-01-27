Former Penn State football player John Urschel’s three-year appointment to the College Football Playoff selection committee capped a week of noteworthy achievements by Nittany Lions gridiron alumni.
Last Sunday, a quintet of former Penn State football standouts clinched their berth to Super Bowl LIV, which will be played on Feb. 2 in Miami Beach Gardens, Florida.
Urschel’s appointment is significant for several factors. At just 28 years old, he’s the youngest of the committee’s three new members.
His selection comes as no surprise to those who have followed his journey.
Urschel arrived in Happy Valley as part of Penn State’s 2009 recruiting class. He held college offers from Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Boston College and Cornell.
While Urschel was at Penn State on a football scholarship, he took full advantage of the opportunity. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in mathematics during his time in State College and even worked as a teacher’s assistant.
Urschel received acclaim both academically and athletically. In 2012 and 2013 he was named a First-Team All-Big selection. In 2013, he earned the James E. Sullivan Award, (given to the country’s top amateur athlete), the William V. Campbell Trophy (the academic Heisman) and the Senior CLASS Award (given to Division I’s most outstanding senior football player).
The Baltimore Ravens selected Urschel in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft, and he played in 40 games before retiring in 2017. As a member of the Ravens, Urschel in 2016 enrolled at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in pursuit of a doctorate in mathematics.
In 2017, Forbes named Urschel to its 30 Under 30 list for science.
At just 28, it’s safe to say Urschel’s more than qualified for his recent appointment.
The committee will be well-served by someone who is closely connected to the game. Urschel has been a respected ambassador since he’s departed Penn State, and his presence is one that commands respect.
Although Urschel retired from professional football in 2017, five NFL players with Penn State ties will meet at Hard Rock Stadium when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday.
Kicker Robbie Gould, defensive lineman Kevin Givens and defensive lineman Anthony Zettel will represent Penn State as members of the 49ers.
Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski and safety Jordan Lucas will do so as members of the Chiefs.
Penn State’s five former players are the most of any school.
Gould’s professional career has spanned 15 seasons. The Jersey Shore native graduated from Penn State in 2004 and was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots. He’s played for five teams during his 15-year career and has a career field-goal percentage of 86.8.
Wisniewski, who is from Pittsburgh, has been in the league for nine seasons. He was taken in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders and has played for four teams. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.
Lucas and Zettel were drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions, respectively. Givens is in his rookie year with the league.
Last week’s developments between Urschel and Penn State’s Super Bowl-bound players highlighted a noteworthy week of achievements.