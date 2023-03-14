PHILADELPHIA — Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, Pavel Dorofeyev, Teddy Blueger and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to lead Vegas to a win over Philadelphia.
Nick Seeler and Morgan Frost scored two late goals against Jonathan Quick that cut the lead to 4-3. Travis Sanheim also got on the board in the second period.
Barbashev scored his 14th goal of the season on an empty-netter that sealed the win.
The Golden Knights have won four straight and finished 4-1 on a trip that boosted their road record to a stout 21-7-5 this season as they play for first place in the Western Conference.
The Flyers opened a seven-game homestand and are well out of the playoff race.
They played their first game at the Wells Fargo Center since they fired general manager Chuck Fletcher on Friday and promoted long-time fan favorite Danny Briere to the interim role.
Hurricanes 5, Jets 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two goals and an assist, Jack Drury scored his first goal of the season and Carolina beat Winnipeg.
Jaccob Slavin and Brady Skjei, also scored for the Hurricanes, who've endured sudden offensive woes and the loss of a star player during the past week. Kotkaniemi's second goal of the game was an empty-netter with four seconds left.
Frederik Andersen made 21 saves just hours after the Hurricanes announced that All-Star forward Andrei Svechnikov will have surgery for a torn knee ligament and miss the rest of the season.
Dylan DeMelo, Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter scored for the Jets, whose two-game winning streak ended. David Rittich made 20 saves.
Rangers 5, Capitals 3
NEW YORK — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the first period and New York beat short-handed Washington.
Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, Jacob Trouba and Jimmy Vesey also scored and Vincent Trocheck had two assists for the Rangers, who are 3-0-1 in their last four games and 5-2-1 in their past eight. Igor Shesterkin made 28 saves to help New York win the opener of a five-game homestand, its longest of the season.
Matt Irwin had a goal and an assist, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Nic Dowd also scored for a Capitals team minus star left wing Alex Ovechkin (lower-body injury). Darcy Kuemper finished with 31 saves as Washington lost for the third time in four games.
Canadiens 6, Penguins 4
PITTSBURGH — Anthony Richard scored the winning goal in the third period and Montreal beat Pittsburgh.
Richard scored at 3:05 of the third period. He took a stretch pass from Justin Barron and beat Casey DeSmith to the glove side. Montreal rebounded from an 8-4 home loss against Colorado on Monday and snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Montreal, which won its first game in March, has lost eight of its last 10 games overall.
Josh Anderson scored an empty-net goal while the Penguins pressed for the tie. Mike Hoffman scored his 11th while Denis Gurianov, Jesse Ylonen and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Canadiens.
Sam Montembeault made 39 saves.
Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang also scored for the Penguins, who play significant back-to-back division games at the New York Rangers on Thursday and Saturday. Pittsburgh, which currently holds a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, has points in eight of its last 10 games.
Tristan Jarry started, but allowed four goals on seven shots. It was the fourth time in five games Jarry allowed four goals and the second time he was pulled.
DeSmith stopped 13 shots in relief.
Lightning 4, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves and Tampa Bay scored the last four goals in a victory over New Jersey.
Anthony Cirelli, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for Tampa Bay in the opener of two-game set. The teams will meet again in New Jersey on Thursday night, and face off Sunday night in Florida.
Damon Severson opened the scoring for the Devils at 5:55 of the first period. Ryan Graves' apparent goal midway through the first was wiped out because of goalie interference after a coach's challenge.
Cirelli tied it on a backhander with 3:43 left in the first. Hagel gave Tampa Bay the lead midway through the second with his 24th goal of the season.
Alex Killorn added his 21st goal, and Nikita Kucherov scored his 27th right before the second-period horn sounded. Tampa Bay scored its three goals in the second on just seven shots.
Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves for New Jersey.