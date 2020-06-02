Penn State will enter the 2020 season without the services of defensive tackle Damion Barber.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound redshirt junior announced his departure from the program and into the NCAA’s transfer portal with a tweet Monday.
Barber’s name has since been scrubbed from the roster on the Penn State football website.
“Nittany Nation, growing up as a kid from Harrisburg it was my dream to play here at Penn State,” Barber wrote. “I succeeded that dream and have loved my time here at the university. I want to thank everyone who has supported me through my time here. I made so many friends and countless memories.”
Barber played in eight games last season and ended the year with three total tackles. He posted two tackles against Buffalo and added another tackle against Michigan State.
Penn State released its spring depth chart on April 18, and Barber was listed on the unit’s third-team behind Antonio Shelton and Fred Hansard.
“I also want to give a special thanks to Coach (James) Franklin, & the rest of the staff for taking a chance on me and letting me fulfill my dream out of high school. That said, right now I feel as though the best chance for me and my career is to enter the transfer portal and continue my journey. Thank you Nittany Nation and WE ARE!”
In January, Barber was among Nittany Lion football players named in a 46-page hazing lawsuit brought forth by former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries. In April, Barber filed his own lawsuit against Humphries, as he denied Humphries’ hazing allegations.