HERSHEY — As a two-time state champion wrestler, Southern Columbia coach Jerry Marks doesn’t miss much that happens on the wrestling mat.
Sitting on the chair in the corner, he anticipates nearly every move and shouts constant instructions to his wrestlers.
However, Wes Barnes slipped one past his coach.
In Southern’s first-round match in the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament on Thursday afternoon in the Giant Center, the Tigers coach had not yet settled into his seat when Barnes was heading off the mat.
The Tigers’ freshman 152-pounder seemingly shook hands with Corry’s Hunter Savitz, and took him down in one motion, then pinned him in six seconds.
“I didn’t even see the takedown,” Marks said. “I looked up and the match was over.
“It was a good boost to get us rolling.”
The two-time defending state silver medalists rolled to the tune of 55-21, advancing to the quarterfinals at noon today against Brookville. The Raiders advanced with a 42-33 win over Tunkhannock.
Marks said he thought his team was in a good position starting at 152, with Gaige Garcia and Cade Linn to follow. He was right. Garcia won by technical fall (16-0), and Linn got a pin in 1:39.
Barnes (24-9) said he was looking to do exactly what he did, rather than spend time on the mat.
“Yeah, I was planning on going out there and starting us off early and set the tone for the rest of the match,” said Barnes, ranked No. 7 in the state.
The Tigers who were state runners-up the last two seasons were happy with the start.
“We all feel confident and ready to go,” Barnes said. “We are taking it one match at a time.”
Southern Columbia slowed a bit when No. 7 Tyler Waltman was forced to default because of injury at 182, making it 17-6. Gaige Garcia answered with a 26-second pin at 195 for the Tigers.
Senior Max Tillett followed at 220, and earned a quality win against a tough foe in Shawn Proctor (24-10).
“I knew he was a quality opponent, and I knew I had to come out firing from the start and try to wear him down,” Tillett said.
Tillett did that, getting an early takedown and giving up no offensive points in an 8-4 decision.
“I was trying to set the tone for the match and just trying to keep that tone the entire match, that was the goal,” said Tillett (28-8).
His win made the score 26-6.
“I know my team’s going to go out there and get all the pins and bonus points, so I can go out there and relax and do what I can do,” Tillett said.
Waltman was cleared to continue in the tournament, but his status is uncertain.
“He got dinged a little bit, but he is fine (and is cleared to wrestle),” Marks said, “but we will be cautious.”
Waltman trailed No. 17 Matt Patrilla 8-3 when the Tiger sustained a head injury and was forced to default in 4:14.
Marks said that if Waltman would not be able to continue, he was still confident in his team.
“Collin Sharrow is a quality kid and he’s been waiting for his chance to get in,” Marks said.
Marks added that Sharrow must be tough because his workout partners are Barnes, Gavin Garcia and Linn.
“If he doesn’t work hard, he will get the tar kicked out of him,” Marks said.
Southern Columbia might have to modify its lineup is Waltman does not compete today.
“If we have to bump up, we will bump up,” Marks said. “It’s the state duals. We’re going to do whatever it takes. We’re going to send our best lineup out there to try to win the match and we don’t care who it is. They’re going to give 110 percent.”
Lear Quinton kept things moving for the Tigers with a fall at 285 as he flattened Xavier Reyda in 1:10 with a double arm bar to put Southern up 32-6.
No. 14 Lucas Munsee momentarily stopped the bleeding for the Beavers with a fall in 2:45 over Toren Cooper, but the only other points scored by the Beavers came on a forfeit at 126 and a sudden-victory loss by Brandon Gedman versus Nick Lapinski in the final bout.
The Tigers rested junior Garrett Krebs, giving up a forfeit at 126, as a cautionary measure because Krebs injured his shoulder in last Saturday’s District 4 Duals.
“We didn’t need to use Krebs today, and we’ll see if or when we need to use him and make sure the injury gets better every day,” Marks said
PIAA Team Tournament
Class 2A First round
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 55, CORRY 21
152: Wes Barnes (SC) pinned Hunter Savitz, 0:06; 160: Gavin Garcia (SC) tech. fall Dylan Gourley, 16-0, 4:20; 170: Cade Linn (SC) pinned Austin Sachetti, 1:39; 182: Matt Patrilla (C) inj. def. Tyler Waltman, 4:14; 195: Gaige Garcia (SC) pinned Hayden Linkerhof, 0:26; 220: Max Tillett (SC) dec. Shawn Proctor, 8-4; 285: Lear Quinton (SC) pinned Xavier Reyda, 1:10; 106: Lucas Munsee (C) pinned Toren Cooper, 2:45; 113: Brady Feese (SC) tech. fall Kayden Reyda, 16-0, 4:15; 120: Kole Biscoe (SC) pinned Damion Kinney, 1:39; 126: Derrick Hurd (C) by forfeit; 132: Ian Yoder (SC) pinned Lucas Peterson, 3:21; 138: Patrick Edmondson (SC) pinned Trey Proper, 1:01; 145: Nick Lapinski (C) dec. Brandon Gedman, 5-3, SV-1.