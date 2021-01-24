Penn State is back to the drawing board with its 2023 class as tight end Mathias Barnwell, from Virginia, reopened his recruitment.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect verbally committed to Penn State last June.
“I’d like to thank the entire Penn State staff and the rest of Nittany Nation for making me feel like family,” Barnwell said on Twitter. “My family and I have decided to really evaluate what’s best for my future. With that, I will be de-committing from Penn State and re-opening my recruitment.”
Barnwell’s list of scholarship offers include Big Ten programs in Maryland and Nebraska, and he’s received offers from national Power Five programs Tennessee, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Southern California and others.
Pittsburgh has also offered.
Penn State’s eight-member class of 2022 is ranked No. 2 nationally by 247Sports. All eight players are also rated as four-stars by 247Sports.