The Associated Press
NEW YORK — RJ Barrett banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the New York Knicks 108-105 comeback victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
Evan Fournier scored a career-high 41 points, and the Knicks overcame a 24-point, second-quarter deficit. The teams will finish the home-and-home set Saturday night in Boston.
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points for Boston. He tied it on a long step-back jumper with just over a second to play. The Knicks inbounded after a timeout, and Barrett banked in the long-distance shot for the victory.
Julius Randle added 22 points for New York, Immanuel Quickley had 16, and Barrett 13. The Knicks didn’t lead until there were just over two minutes left.
Dennis Schroder added 20 points for Boston, and Jaylen Brown had 16.
Robert Williams’ tip-in with 1:16 left in the first half gave the Celtics their final 24-point lead before the Knicks ended the quarter on an 8-0 run to pull to 63-47.
Grizzlies 118, Pistons 88
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Memphis built an early lead, coasting to a seventh-straight victory, this time over Detroit.
Dillon Brooks finished with 18 points, and Tyus Jones and rookie Ziaire Williams added 14 points apiece for Memphis, a season-high for Williams.
Saben Lee led the Pistons with 14 points. Hamidou Diallo and rookie Cade Cunningham had 12 apiece. Trey Lyles finished with 10 points.
Pelicans 101, Grizzlies 96
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points, and New Orleans snapped a three-game skid.
Warriors’ leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip.
Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting range, combining to miss 52 shots from deep.