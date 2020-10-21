The Daily Item

East Juniata’s Tanner Barth, the District 4 champion, and Danville’s Charlie Betz competed in the PIAA Class 3A Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Hertiage Hill Golf Resorts.

Barth finished in a tie for 35th with a 10-over par 81.

Barth was two-over par for the tournament on the back nine, when he birdied hole No. 10, but had a two bogeys, a double bogey and a triple bogey over the last eight holes.

Betz finished in a tie for 43rd with a 14-over par 85.

Calen Sanderson shot a four-under par 67 to claim the state title.

