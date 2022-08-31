MANDATA — Brooke Barwick recorded a natural hat trick, capped by a pair of third-quarter goals, and Line Mountain won a rematch of a district semifinal with a 4-0 nonleague win over Lewisburg in the season opener for both teams Wednesday.
Barwick, who was credited with a regular-season assist as a sophomore during the Eagles' run to the state semis a year ago, started the scoring 5 1/2 minutes into Wednesday's game. She added to a 1-0 halftime lead with goal a little more than 2 minutes apart late in the third.
Kaitlyn Kline's fourth-quarter goal was assisted by Alana Martz and provided the final margin. Miley Brezgel made one save in her first varsity start in the cage for Line Mountain (1-0).
Keeley Baker made 10 saves for Lewisburg (0-1), which lost the teams' district semi 2-0 last year.
Line Mountain 4, Lewisburg 0
First quarter
LM-Brooke Barwick, 9:33.
Third quarter
LM-Barwick, 4:04; LM-Barwick, 1:56.
Fourth quarter
LM-Kaitlyn Kline (Alana Martz), 8:33.
Shots: LM 14-2. Corners: LM 13-2. Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Keeley Baker); Line Mountain 1 (Miley Brezgel).