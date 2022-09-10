When the clock is running out, Line Mountain High School junior Brooke Barwick is stepping up.
The three-sport athlete scored a hat trick to secure the win for the field hockey team’s first game of the season against Lewisburg last week. She followed it up with another on Thursday night.
The team’s coach, Maggie Fessler, said Barwick is very deserving of becoming The Daily Item’s Scholar-Athlete of the Week.
“I came into the season a little worried because of losing seniors and having to fill spots,” Fessler said. “But Brooke came in with a hat trick to win the opening game.”
As a sophomore Barwick had one assist and no goals. She’s got six goals so far for the Eagles.
Barwick said her “mobility and positive attitude” have contributed greatly to her accomplishments in athletics — she plays field hockey, basketball and softball— and in the classroom.
Barwick’s accomplishments on the field, her successes in the classroom — which include a 3.9 GPA, and her commitment to community service — are the reasons why she is The Daily Item’s first Scholar-Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year, a program sponsored by SUN Orthopedics of Evangelical and PPL Electric Utilities in partnership with The Daily Item.
The award honors local student-athletes who succeed in various areas including in the classroom, in the community and on Valley playing fields.
When the score is close, and the time is low, Barwick has a put me in, coach mentality, Fessler said.
“She is involved in everything and does well in school,” Fessler said. “She’s always one of the kids that hustle and encourages effort from others. Even though she is involved in other sports, she is always looking to work during the off-season.”
Barwick has helped her various teams in the past. She capped her freshman year by racing around the bases as a pinch-runner to score the game-winning run to lead the Line Mountain softball team to its first state championship two years ago.
That was the only run of the game.
“That was amazing,” she said. “I will never forget that.”
Barwick is enrolled in AP Psychology and has earned a spot on Line Mountain’s distinguished honor roll. With her high GPA she is well on her way to the National Honor Society, Fessler said.
In addition to her already busy schedule, Barwick is also a member of the Line Mountain Key Club and the student council.
Barwick said she loves to get involved in the community by volunteering with local fire departments to help with carnivals, community events, and other local fundraisers.
“Volunteering and helping is a lot of fun,” she said. “We got to do bingo at the carnival and it was a good time.”
Barwick was also part of a team initiative to fundraise for a good cause.
“My softball team and I did a tournament to help raise money for pancreatic cancer,” she said.
A supportive teammate, driven leader and valued volunteer, Fessler said Barwick is only beginning her endeavors, both academically and athletically.
Barwick plans to go to college and become a nurse practitioner but is undecided on where she will attend college in less than two years. She said one thing she hopes to do while attending college is to continue to play field hockey.
“I’m not sure where I want to go to college yet, but I want to study to become a nurse practitioner,” she said. “I’d also really like to continue to play, wherever I go.”