Valley high school baseball followed the COVID season that never was with a year of memorable almosts.
Danville and Lewisburg both fell one win short of qualifying for the 2021 district playoffs.
Selinsgrove and Shikellamy lost their respective district playoff openers by 1-0 scores.
Even Central Mountain — local by virtue of its place in the Heartland Athletic Conference — bowed out of the Class 5A state semifinals with a 1-0 loss in nine innings to eventual champion Bethel Park.
On the other hand, East Juniata and Mount Carmel were both 6-9 at one point before surging to 10-10 — not only qualifying for districts, but winning a playoff game. Greenwood, as well, was 5-10 before winning five consecutive games, including its third straight District 3 Class A championship.
By now teams have regrouped, assessed their graduation losses and returning players, and evaluated first-time starters — most of whom are still catching up from the lost 2020 campaign.
There is one constant, however, beyond the typical soggy start to the season.
"Baseball in the Valley is never easy," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "This we know."
Heartland-I
Shikellamy won the division crown by a game over Central Mountain and Selinsgrove. The Braves followed a 1-3 start with a scintillating 15-1 run fueled by one of the best senior classes in program history.
Drew Balestrini, Wyatt Faust, Connor Fitzgerald, Davis Marshall, Duncan Weir and Blaise Wiest combined to bat .354 (126-for-356) with 102 RBIs last year before receiving their diplomas.
Back to lead their defense of the HAC-I crown is current senior Kaden Hoffman, who hit .288 with 16 RBIs; junior Mason Deitrich, who was 6-2 with a 3.73 ERA; and junior Dominic Angelillo (3-0, 4.62).
It's a formidable trio, to be sure, but it may not measure up to the archrival Seals' Big Three.
Selinsgrove can choose between senior Ryan Reich, a Seton Hall pledge who had a 1.87 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 56 innings a year ago; IUP recruit Teague Hoover, the reigning Daily Item Player of the Year, who hit .468 with 11 extra-base hits in addition to going 7-1 with a 1.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 42 innings; and junior Tyler Swineford, who hit .386 with a team-best 19 RBIs along with a 1.40 ERA over 15 innings. Josh Domaracki is another live arm ready to emerge from a stellar sophomore class that already produced reliable sticks in Gannon Steimling (.314) and Tucker Teats (.293).
Knorr's squad will be without junior Zach Gordon, a football and basketball standout who opted to skip the spring sports season. He led the Ironmen in hits (23) and RBIs (15) while going 5-3 with a 3.41 ERA. Connor Kozick (.375) and Jack Smiley (.353), both seniors, will look to pick up some slack with the bats, while classmate Lane Berkey (3-3, 5.40) will head a deep — if untested — pitching staff.
"We're lacking what I would call a bona fide No. 1 (pitcher); we have a bunch of guys who are going to be fighters," said Knorr. "The kids are embracing the challenge. They know it's not going to be easy, but they're working day by day to put themselves in the best situation possible. I certainly think we have the ability to make a run. We'll compete, grow up a little bit along the way, and hopefully give ourselves a chance."
Lewisburg's fortunes turned bright behind 2021 graduates Josh Heath (.421 avg., 17 RBIs; 4.13 ERA), Owen Arndt (.340 avg., 3.21 ERA), and Jack Landis (.340 avg., 16 RBIs). A 1-3 slump over the final eight days of the regular season kept the Green Dragons out of the postseason. They'll try to rebound behind senior veterans Kaiden Wagner (.250 avg., 14 runs) and Forrest Zelechoski (2-3, 4.38).
Mifflinburg lost star left-hander Cade Dressler to VCU, but the Wildcats have the makings of a top-notch pitching staff in hard-throwing sophomores Troy Dressler and Zeb Hufnagle, and junior Zach Wertman. All three averaged better than a strikeout per inning in their first varsity work for Tom Church. His team must do more damage at the plate after scoring 3.2 runs per game during a crushing 10-game midseason slide last year.
Similarly, Shamokin struggled with the bats during a winless season. The Indians played a seven-inning game only three times in 16 losses. Seven seniors — headed by Korbin Kramer, Matt Long and Hunter Rodman — give new coach Jim Burns some experience from which to draw.
Heartland-II
Midd-West won its first district championship since 2005 in May, and afterward coach Scott Wright readily admitted "I don't know that this was our year."
Wright and his staff were unfazed by the loss of five seniors, including star outfielder Hunter Wolfley (.392 avg., 33 runs) because of the promise of the Mustangs' underclassmen.
"Of course, when you take a hitter like Hunter out of the lineup it's going to hurt, but I think we can hit better up and down through the lineup," Wright said. "I think what hurts more is losing Hunter's speed (18 of 19 in stolen bases)."
As a freshman, Caden Wolfley led the team in hitting (.463) and RBIs (16), while going 4-1 with a 4.11 ERA from the left side. Griffin Paige, a junior lefty, hit .420 and won four games while fanning 49 in 33 2/3 innings. Julian Krainak, a senior righty, went 4-0 with a 2.66 ERA in addition to batting .329. Preston Arbogast, Easton Erb and Trevor Sheaffer will fortify the lineup, while sophomore righty Garrett Leitzel provides another battle-tested arm.
"They came into the gym at the beginning of the season working their tails off," said Wright. "You could see they got a taste of it, and now it's a feeling of, 'It's time to go, boys. Let's see how far we can take it.'"
Midd-West opened the season with a win over District 4 Class 2A runner-up Southern Columbia, followed by one-run losses to District 4-3A champion Loyalsock and District 4-3A runner-up Central Columbia. That illustrates some of what HAC-II teams are up against for a 16-game division slate.
Southern Columbia flexed some muscle late last season, winning nine consecutive games from May 3-27 and paving its way to the district final. The Tigers graduated just four starters, but they return the pitchers responsible for 133 of 143 innings, including seniors Gatlin Hovenstine (5-2, 2.62 ERA), a lefty, and Liam Klebon (5-1, 3.00), a righty. Hovenstine and Klebon hit .397 and .384 last season, respectively, just ahead of classmates Jake Cambria (.351) and Mike Zsido (.333).
Mount Carmel's strong finishing kick came at the cost of three of its best hitters — Damon Dowkus (.462), Trevor McDonald (.438) and Reed Witkoski (.365). However, the Red Tornadoes are positioned to build on their success. Brenton Eades welcomes back IUP pledge Casen Sandri, who hit .411 with a team-best 23 RBIs, as well as senior Julien Stellar (.343). Colin Lokitis (.314) and Damen Milewski (4-0) will look to improve upon breakout sophomore seasons, while freshman righty Drew Yagodzinskie turned heads with a no-hitter in his first varsity start.
"I like the chemistry I have seen so far with this group," Eades said. "The leadership has been great, and the underclassmen have really bought in to what we’re trying to do. We should definitely be competitive as we have been the last couple years, and I think this group can keep us on our trajectory to establish us as one of the better programs in the area."
Milton (3-16 last season) and Warrior Run (0-18) face an uphill battle within the division, though the Defenders snapped a 28-game losing streak.
The Black Panthers must replace batting leaders Chase Hoffman (.422) and Ethan Rowe (.345), but junior Dylan Reiff (.321, 10 RBIs) and senior Austin Gainer (.244, 10 RBIs) have produced.
The Defenders returned the core of their team, including two-way breakouts Mason Sheesley, a junior, and Aden Lewis, a sophomore. However, they will play all of their games on the road for a second consecutive season due to construction on the school grounds.
Tri-Valley League
Line Mountain won the Tri-Valley League championship during a season in which the league also produced the District 3 Class A champion (Greenwood), the District 3-2A runner-up (Newport) and the Class A state champion (Halifax). The Eagles earned it, though, with the best run differential within the league (plus-59) and overall among TVL teams (plus-53).
Line Mountain was led by Owen Keim — currently 4-0 with a 3.10 ERA for WVU Potomac State College — among a throng of standout seniors. The Eagles figure to lean heavily on senior Brock Wirt and junior Brayden Boyer on the mound.
East Juniata seems no worse for having lost league MVP Daniel Kanagy to the University of Charleston after he hit .444 and won six games with a 1.57 ERA in TVL play. The Tigers' lineup, built around seniors Evan Clouser, Kobe Bonnell and Owen Yorks, and juniors Owen Dressler and Aaron Kanagy, generated eight or more runs in each game in a 2-1 start.
Greenwood graduated top pitchers Avery Morder (3-2, 2.29) and Austin Murphy (2-6, 2.85). Morder started in the 2019 Class A state final, as did current senior Ethan Jezewski (.395 avg.; 2-1, 2.72 ERA last season). He and junior Tyler Sherman (.438 avg., 16 RBIs) headline the Wildcats' batting order.
HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
DIVISION I
Central Mountain
Coach: Mike Kramer
Classification: District 6 Class 5A
Last year: 18-6 overall, 12-4 HAC-I (tied-second); won district championship; lost in state semifinal
Key returnees: Cayde McCloskey, sr.; Ashton Probst, sr.; Chase Brush, jr.; Nathan Helms, jr.; Gabe Johnson, jr.; Cru Stover, jr.
Rest of roster: Aaron Miller, sr.; Zachary Weaver, sr.; Dallas Alexander, jr.; Braylen Corter, jr.; Cayden Culvey, jr.; Kelvin Probst, jr.; Levi Schlesinger, jr.; Connor Foltz, so.; Elek Fravel, so.; Gardy Fravel, so.; Kevin Grenninger, so.; Brady Myers, so.
Danville
Coach: Devin Knorr
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 9-11 overall, 8-8 HAC-I (fifth)
Key returnees: Gabe Benjamin, sr., OF-C; Lane Berkey, sr., P-1B; Joey Delbo, sr., P-IF; Daniel Knight, sr., IF-P; Connor Kozick, sr., OF; Jack Smiley, sr., OF; Mason Raup, jr., C-P-IF.
Rest of roster: Ethan Arbo, sr., P-OF; Colin Miller, sr., OF; Carl Price, sr., P-IF; Tyler Brown, jr., IF; Quentin Ganson, jr., OF; Nick Kohler, jr., OF; Corey Lanier, jr., OF; Connor Sharpe, jr., OF; Karson Burns, so., IF; Connor Geise, so., P-OF; Jack Gibson, so., C-IF; Reece McCarthy, so., IF; Matt Acor, fr., P-IF; James Ciccarelli, fr., OF-P; Lincoln Diehl, fr., C; Cole Duffy, fr., P-IF; Conner Harrison, fr., OF-IF; Garrett Hoffman, fr., P-IF; Jack Maloyed, fr., C; Landon Rogers, fr., OF; Ryan Roney, fr., P-1B; Wyatt Shultz, fr., P-IF; Kaleb Stetler, fr., P-IF-OF; Daniel Walker, fr., P-IF; Eli Welliver, fr., P-IF.
Jersey Shore
Coach: Sadiq Burkholder
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 6-12 overall, 5-10 HAC-I (seventh)
Key returnees: Brandon Laubach, sr.; Nate Myers, sr.; Karter Peacock, sr.; Tyler Bauder, jr.; Connor Griffin, jr.
Rest of roster: Jaron Breining, sr.; Eddy Danneker, sr.; Connor Davis, sr.; Cayden Hess, sr.; Kaden Walker, sr.; Dierk Stetts, jr.; Gideon Dapp, so.; Brady DePasqua, so.; Ian Carlin, so.; Nate Joscelyn, so.; Jerrin Loomis, so.; Gage Martzall, so.; Brayden Seasholtz, fr.; Landon Welshans, fr.
Lewisburg
Coach: Don Leitzel
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 9-10 overall, 7-9 HAC-I (sixth)
Key returnees: Kaiden Wagner, sr., IF; Forrest Zelechoski, sr., P-IF; Max Mitchell, jr.
Rest of roster: Tony Burns, sr.; Mark Walsh, sr.; Nathaniel Gabel, jr.; Shea Girton, jr.; Logan Heyman, jr.; Aiden Howerter, jr.; Derek Asche, so.; Jack Blough, so.; Michael Casale, so.; Max Pfirman, fr.; Andrew Smith, fr.
Mifflinburg
Coach: Tom Church
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 5-14 overall, 4-12 HAC-I (eighth)
Key returnees: Liam Church, sr., 2B-SS-P; Andrew Diehl, jr., P-OF; Zack Wertman, jr., SS-P; Lucas Whittaker, jr., C-1B; Troy Dressler, so., P-IF; Zeb Hufnagle, so., P-IF.
Rest of roster: Gabe Stetler, sr., C-IF; Eli Troutman, sr., OF; Derek Hackenberg, jr., P-1B-3B; Maison Irvin, jr., 1B; Lucas Kurtz, jr., IF-P; Jarrett Miller, jr., OF-P; Luke Rokavec, jr., P; Ethan Shoemaker, jr.,C-OF; Tanner Zimmerman, jr., OF-P.
Montoursville
Coach: Jeremy Eck
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 14-8 overall, 10-6 HAC-I (fourth); lost in district final
Key returnees: Maddix Dalena, sr.; Cameron Francis, sr.; A.J. Llorente, sr.; Nick Reeder, sr; Grayson Rinker, jr.
Rest of roster: Cole Remsnyder, sr.; Ethan Stahl, sr.; Matthias Albert, jr.; James Batkowski, jr.; Mathew Conklin, jr.; Aiden Evans, jr.; Cael Frame, jr.; Cole Johnson, jr.; Tanner Menne, jr., Marco Pulizzi, jr.; Quinn Ranck, jr.; Elias Eck, so.; Jaden Wilson, so.
Selinsgrove
Coach: Brent Beiler
Classification: District 4 Class 5A
Last year: 15-6 overall, 12-4 HAC-I (tied-second); lost in Districts 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal
Key returnees: Teague Hoover, sr.; Ryan Reich, sr.; Gannon Steimling, jr.; Tyler Swineford, jr.; Josh Domaracki, so.; Tucker Teats, so.
Rest of roster: Brady Hoot, sr.; Colin Noecker, sr.; Jacob Anders, jr.; Hunter Carper, jr.; Andrew Gephart, jr.; Benjamin Malehorn, jr.; Bryce Shaffer, jr.; Ryan Gavason, so.; Benjamin Gearhart, so.; Caleb Hicks, so.; Mark Pastore, so.; Mason Richter, so.; Owen Santiago, so.; Camden Smith, so.; Michael Walz, so.; Gavin Hoot, fr.; Brennan Kline, fr.; Gavin Landis, fr.; Austin Roush, fr.; Dominic Santer, fr.
Shamokin
Coach: Jim Burns
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 0-16 overall, 0-15 HAC-I (ninth)
Key returnees: Matt Long, sr., P-IF; Hunter Rodman, sr., P-C-1B; Korbin Kramer, sr., P-IF.
Rest of roster: Caydin Bowers, sr., IF; Gavin Nye, sr., DH; Carson Ososkie, sr., OF; Christian Wesloskie, sr., OF; Wisdom Artis-Jones, jr., OF; Jason Leiby, jr., P-IF-DH; Camron Kerstetter, so., OF-IF; Ty Neary, so., P-IF; Malaki Peifer, so., P-OF; Ethan Price, so., P-IF; Ayden Quade, so., P-IF; Joey Hile, fr., P-1B; Ryan Hollowell, fr., OF-IF; Hayden Karlovich, fr., P-IF; Rylan Price, fr., P-OF; Lincoln Waugh, fr., P-IF; Nael Cruz, OF-IF; Alan Galphin, UT; Carter Kurtz, P-OF; Dalton Poeth, OF-IF; Rylan Smith, OF; Tucker Snyder, OF; Matt Wagner, P-C-OF.
Shikellamy
Coach: Derek Alex
Classification: District 4 Class 5A
Last year: 16-5 overall, 13-3 HAC-I (first); lost in Districts 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal
Key returnees: Kaden Hoffman, sr., P-C-3B; Dominic Angelillo, jr., P; Mason Deitrich, jr., 2B-OF.
Rest of roster: Chase Carpenter, sr., OF; Aden Dressler, sr., IF; Caleb Kashner, sr.; Kyle Schaeffer, sr., OF; Andrew Bottinger, jr., 3B; Ethan Harvey, jr., OF; Daniel Hernandez, jr., OF; Brady Lytle, jr., SS; Connor Nickey, jr., 1B; Mason Rebuck, jr., OF; Tyler Roush, jr., OF; Brady Wilson, jr.; Jayden Alexander, so., OF; Luke Byer, so., OF; Cohen Boyer, so., 2B; Brian Burns, so., IF; Mark Culp, so., C; Logan Fisher, so.; Ryan Kistner, so.; Kayden McClusky, so., OF; Nathan Strausser, fr.
HEARTLAND-II
Bloomsburg
Coach: Mason Fausnaught
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 6-14 overall, 4-12 HAC-II (seventh)
Key returnees: Liam Birrane, sr.; Daniel Guzevich, sr.; Andrew Mottern, sr.; Hughie Curran, jr.
Rest of roster: Luke Bowes, sr.; Ashton Fisher, sr.; Damon Rasmusen, sr.; Gavin Shoup, sr.; Liam Wagner, sr.; Dylan Kreisher, jr.; Jimmy Lyons, jr.; Samuel Staib, jr.; Braydn Zeisloft, jr.; Gabriel Anderson, so.; Chase Crawford, so.; Cole Davis, so.; Chase Fornwald, so.; Charlie Foust, so.; Jackson Lunger, so.; Carter Polizzi, so.; Mitchell Reedy, so.; Zane Smith, so.; Thomas Klingerman, fr.; Hank Nuss, fr.; Ryan Scherer, fr.; Logan Traugh, fr.
Central Columbia
Coach: Kirk Seesholtz
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 19-3 overall, 15-1 HAC-II (first); lost in district final
Key returnees: Matt Bierly, sr.; Trystan Crawford, sr.; Cade Davis, sr.; Luke Zeisloft, sr.
Rest of roster: Brody Beaver, sr.; Dylan Groshek, sr.; Auston Rainer, sr.; Joseph Bierly, jr.; Bryce Derr, jr.; Dylan Gregory, jr.; Calvin Markle, jr.; Ioannis Stout, jr.; Joseph Toscano, jr.; Kaleb Wagner, jr.; Logan Welkom, jr.; Ryan Hons, so.; Derik Fester, so.; Larson Kocher, so.; Parker Day, fr.; Jansen Sarisky, fr.; Alex Zeisloft, fr.
Hughesville
Coach: Chris Kish
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 13-9 overall, 7-7 HAC-II (fifth); lost in district semifinal
Key returnees: Dylan Farnsworth, sr., OF-P; Brenden Knight, sr., 3B; Carter Cowburn, jr., 1B-P; Austin Gray, jr., OF-1B; Eli Olshefskie, jr., OF-P; Coen Riegner, jr., SS-2B; Jediah Webb, jr., C-OF-P; Aiden Barlett, so., OF.
Rest of roster: Trent Knarr, sr., OF-P; Gabriel Palandro, sr., OF; Jackson Bower, jr., P-OF; Brandon Derrick, jr., P-1B; Justin Fowler, jr., OF-P; Mason Hoppes, jr., OF-1B; Tanner Clayton, so., UTL; Angelo Ferrigno, so., OF-P; Brenden Fisher, fr., 2B-3B-C; Marcus Golder, so., 2B; Ryan Hoffman, so., OF: Logan Kiess, so., UTL; Derek Lambert, so., 2B-SS; Jaxson Liuzza, so., 2B; Evan Snyder, so., 1B-P; Jonathan Swank, so., OF; Gage Thomas, so., 2B; Jacob Wentzel, so., OF-P; Tyler Wetzel, so., C; Jace Gray, fr., 2B; Jackson Lunger, fr., 1B; Haydn Maneval, fr., OF; Trent Wetzel, fr., C-2B; Jayden Wilson, fr., SS-3B.
Loyalsock
Coach: Zac Martin
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 15-7 overall, 11-5 HAC-II (fourth); won district championship; lost in state first round
Key returnees: Nick Barone, sr.; Brendan Clark, sr.; Cooper Larson, sr.; Matt Worth, sr.; Gavin Rice, jr.
Rest of roster: Ryan Bognaski, sr.; Moxen Cotter, sr.; Braydon Miller, sr.; Colin Berger, jr.; Cy Cavanaugh, jr.; Alec Kulp, jr.; Nick Laubach, jr.; Khyler Allis, so.; Logan Bastian, so.; Josh Bomboy, so.; Dylan Bower, so.; Dante Cruz, so.; Tyler Gee, so.; Ethan Nagy, so.; Caleb Neidig, so.; Kaden Rodarmel, so.; Preston Sortman, so.; Rylan Tillotson, so.; Braden Vincenzes, so.; Jacob Wilson, so.; Davyn Allis, fr.; Preston Gross, fr.; John Kiehl, fr.; Deryk Kulp, fr., Chase Miller, fr.; Jaydn Wagner, fr.
Midd-West
Coach: Scott Wright
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 16-6 overall, 12-4 (tied-second); won district championship; lost in state first round
Key returnees: Preston Arbogast, sr.; Julian Krainak, sr.; Griffin Paige, jr.; Garrett Leitzel, so.; Caden Wolfley, so.
Rest of roster: Brant Brininger, sr.; Noah Dorman, jr.; Easton Erb, jr.; Aidan Everly, jr.; Isaac Knepp, jr.; Jaden Seitz, jr.; Matthew Weimer, jr.; Colby Brower, so.; Birch Harvey, so.; Cole Keister, so.; Tucker McClellan, so.; Derric Rager, so.; Calder Romig, so.; Trevor Sheaffer, so.; Colter Shutt, so.; Evann Yetter, so.; Blaze Cummings, fr.; Brandon Ferster, fr.; Xavier Fuller, fr.; Reece Gilbert, fr.; Matthew Smith, fr.; Darrin Walter, fr.; Kaden Walter, fr.
Milton
Coach: William "Chip" Rearick
Classification: District 4 Class 4A
Last year: 3-16 overall, 3-13 HAC-II (eighth)
Key returnees: Austin Gainer, sr., 1B-P; Gehrig Baker, jr., OF-P-IF; Dylan Reiff, jr., 2B-3B-P; Quinn Keister, so., 2B-OF.
Rest of roster: Jacob Bair, sr., IF-P; Quadir Herbert, sr., UTL; John Hoffman, sr., UTL; Isaiah Day, jr., C; Blaik Haddock, jr., C; Aiden Keiser, jr., C; Jostein Minyety, jr.; Naldier Santana, jr., C; Luke Goodwin, so., OF-P; Mason Rowe, so., IF-P; Brayden Gower, fr.; Kayden Haines, fr.; Chase Knarr, fr.; Chase Mitch, fr.; Avery Reiff, fr.; Cayden Russo, fr.; Cale Walter, fr.
Mount Carmel
Coach: Brenton Eades
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 11-11 overall, 7-9 HAC-II (sixth); lost in district semifinal
Key returnees: Devin O'Hearn, sr., 1B-P; Casen Sandri, sr., SS-P; Julien Stellar, sr., 1B-P; Colin Lokitis, jr., CF; Damen Milewski, jr., IF-OF-P; Jonas Bettleyon, so., OF-P; Gavin Lasko, so., C.
Rest of roster: Xander Jones, sr., 3B; Evan Bronkoski, jr., OF-1B-P; Gabriel Fletcher, jr., OF; Logan Husted, jr., OF; Orville Fesniak, so., OF; Anthony Gratti, so., OF; Sam Stutzcavage, so., OF-P; Ezekiel Toro, so., 2B; Bennett Williams, so., C; Al Bailey, fr., OF; Hunter Boblick, fr., OF; Brayden Brinkash, fr., UTL; Clark Cartwright, fr., SS-P; Gavyn Demko, fr., IF; Damien Klimas, fr., OF; Aiden Marsh, fr., 3B; Johnny Morgante, fr., 2B; Noah Shimko, fr., 1B-P; Drew Yagodzinskie, fr., 3B-P.
Southern Columbia
Coach: Mike Myers
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 17-5 overall, 12-4 HAC-II (tied-second); lost in district final
Key returnees: Jake Cambria, sr., P-IF; Gatlin Hovenstine, sr., IF-P; Liam Klebon, sr., IF-P; Matt Masala, sr., IF-P; Owen Sosnoski, sr., C; Mike Yancoskie, sr., IF; Mike Zsido, sr., OF.
Rest of roster: Josh Hergan, sr., OF; Ethan Roughton, sr., OF; Conner Dunkelberger, jr., IF; Brett Horton, jr., IF; Ryan Kerstetter, jr., OF; Logan Sharrow, jr., IF; Charles Hopper, so., C; Louden Murphy, so., OF; Hunter Sharrow, so., OF; Guy Longenberger, fr., OF; Brecken Reamer, fr., OF.
Warrior Run
Coach: Harold Raup
Classification: District 4 Class 3A
Last year: 0-18 overall, 0-16 HAC-II (ninth)
Key returnees: Logan Rager, sr., OF-P; Mason Sheesley, jr., IF-P; Ryan Foura, so., 3B-C; Aden Lewis, so., P-C.
Rest of roster: Jake Byers, sr., OF; Tanner Confair, sr., IF; Logan Harrison, sr., OF; Julian Ditty, jr., OF; Hunter Saul, jr., IF; Daiman Brown, so., OF; Tyler Cotner, so., OF; Dylan Laubach, so., 1B; Carter Marr, so., IF-OF; Owen Reese, so., OF; Braden Rupert, so., IF-P; Isaac Sherman, so., 3B; Kylar Stahl, so., 1B; Camden Yoder, so., OF; Stone Allison, fr., UTL; Isaiah Betz, fr., OF; Gavin Gates, fr., OF; Michael Kemock, fr., 2B; Kolby Kessler, fr., 1B; Jared Silvers, fr., 1B; Cooper Wilkins, fr., UTL.
TRI-VALLEY LEAGUE
East Juniata
Coach: Justin Martin
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 10-11 overall, 7-8 TVL (fifth); lost in district quarterfinal
Key returnees: Kobe Bonnell, sr.; Evan Clouser, sr., Owen Yorks, sr.; Owen Dressler, jr.; Aaron Kanagy, jr.; Clark Ritzman, so.
Rest of roster: Aaron Beverlin, sr.; Trevor Brubaker, sr.; Blaise Lauver, sr.; Dylan Messimer, sr.; Tate Jamison, jr.; Noah Poorman, jr.; Louis Reisinger, jr.; Dylan Wagner, jr.; Briar Jamison, so.; Christian Kline, so.; Kolten Martin, so.; Landon Diven; Jonny Dubiel; Matt Hoover; Hayden Treaster; Zane Wagner; Wyatt Weges; Gunner Woleslagle.
Greenwood
Coach: Mark Sherman
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 10-11 overall, 7-9 TVL (sixth); won district championship; lost in state first round
Key returnees: Ethan Jezewski, sr.; Tyler Sherman, jr.; Gage Wirth, jr.
Rest of roster: Bryce Danko, jr.; Gavin Fegley, jr.; Hunter Harris-Kline, jr.; Samuel Myers, jr.; Lawrence Tsuseb, jr.; LeRoy Brofee, so.; Jeffrey Bubb, so.; Kyle Corkle, so.; Gavin Jones, so.; Walter Leister, so.; Nico Naimo, so.; Braden Sarver, so.; Zackary Watson, so.; Owen Atherton, fr.; Matthew Everett, fr.; Michael Hoy, fr.; Aiden Shipp, fr.
Halifax
Coach: Jake Sprengle
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 12-11 overall, 9-7 TVL (fourth); lost in district final; won state championship
Key returnees: Eli Tyrrell, sr., P-1B-3B-OF; Judah Miller, jr., P-IF.
Rest of roster: Brody Stoneroad, sr., C-1B-3B; Agustin Alvarez, jr., P-OF; Kaden Berry, jr., P-UTL; Kelton Berry, jr., P-OF; Briar Campbell, jr., P-1B; Bryden Egy, jr., UTL; Ben Kline, jr., P-OF; Trent Strohecker, jr., P-UTL; Steven Tracey, jr., C-OF; Carter Enders, so., P-3B-OF; Mason Enders, so., IF; Dylan Klinger, so., IF; Isaac Miller, so., UT; Peter Ranck, so., OF; Eric Stoneroad, so., OF; Justin Zahurak, so., P-1B-3B-OF; Dayton Bittner, fr., P-OF-IF; James Cassidy, fr., OF; Benjamin Cornwell, fr., C-1B-3B; Micah Ocasio, fr., OF; Brandon Schell, fr., P-OF-IF; Jeremy Trutt, fr., OF.
Juniata
Coach: Nick Beward
Classification: District 6 Class 4A
Last year: 4-14 overall, 4-11 TVL (ninth)
Key returnees: Josh Bomberger, sr., SS-P; Jacob Condo, sr., OF.
Rest of roster: Ben Fry, sr., OF-1B-P; Colton Garver, sr., OF; Dawson Harper, sr., P-2B-SS; Logan Kehler, sr., OF-P; Jordan Dickinson, jr., 1B-P-OF; Danny Freed, jr., 2B-SS-OF; Louden Sheaffer, jr., OF; Seth Laub, so., C; Grant Reinhold, so., 3B-P; Carson Kepner, fr., OF-C-P.
Line Mountain
Coach: Sam Strause
Classification: District 4 Class 2A
Last year: 14-7 overall, 12-4 TVL (first); lost in district quarterfinal
Key returnees: Brock Wirt, sr., P-SS; Brayden Boyer, jr., P-3B.
Rest of roster: Rhett Klinger, sr., OF; Matthew Mengle, sr., OF; Hunter Michaels, sr., INF; Kaden Reiner, sr., OF; Ethan Wendt, sr., P-SS; Brody Long, jr., OF; Travis Feese, jr., OF-INF; Dylan Herb, jr., OF; Connor Hetrick, jr., C; Joshua Scott, jr., 1B; Seth Seger, jr., OF; Juelz Brown, so., 3B; Quinn Dunkelberger, so., INF-P; Chandon Maurer, so., 1B; Derek Wolf, so., 2B; Race Shingara, fr., OF; Braydon Snyder, 1B-P; Brentton Thomas-Bower, OF.
Millersburg
Coach: William Kerr
Classification: District 3 Class A
Last year: 8-12 overall, 6-10 TVL (seventh)
Key returnees: Mason Engle, sr.; Nick Lubinski, sr.
Rest of roster: Colt Bellis, Luke Etzweiler, Mason Ferree, Branden Fetterhoff, Mitchell Fulkrod, Chase Grassmyer, Kyle Long, Nolan Schreffler, Daniel Shoop, Brandon Snyder, Hunter Trawitz.
Newport
Coach: Steve Zeiders
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Last year: 15-7 overall, 11-5 TVL (second); lost in district final
Key returnees: Andrew Bates, sr., 1B-OF; Brady Kain, jr., P-IF.
Rest of roster: Cameron Bodtorf, sr., OF; Kenyon Wilson, sr., IF; Joel Davis, jr., C-P; Aiden Dishman, jr., OF; Colton Hinkle, jr., OF; Tucker Otstott, jr., IF-OF; Perry Wright, jr., OF-P; Michael Cleaver, so., OF-P; Levi DeGiglio, so., OF; Tyreece Harrison, so., OF-P; Ruben Moreno, so., IF-OF; Jackson Tayman, so., OF; Zachary Varney, so., OF; Ryder Wands, so., C-IF; Aden Banks, fr., P-OF; Dakota Clouser, fr., C.
Susquenita
Coach: Blake Smith
Classification: District 3 Class 3A
Last year: 7-13 overall, 5-11 TVL (eighth)
Key returnees: Bryce Kreiger, sr., OF-C-P; Mason Figard, jr., IF-OF-P; Austin Crist, so., P-1B.
Rest of roster: Tyler Fisher, sr., C; Jack Albright, jr., 1B-3B; River Evans, jr., P; Kale Quigley, jr., OF; Drew Deaven, so., OF-1B; Derek Gibney, so., P-3B-SS; Drew Gibney, so., OF-C.
Upper Dauphin
Coach: John Kulick
Classification: District 3 Class 2A
Last year: 12-9 overall, 10-6 TVL (third); lost in district quarterfinal
Key returnees: Brock Troutman, sr.; Hunter Zerby, sr.; Isaac Hepler, jr.; Landon Mace, jr.; Brady Morgan, jr., Michael Nestor, jr.; Chase Crosby, so.; Aidan Roadcap, so.
Rest of roster: Jakri Evans, sr.; Anthony Fernandez, jr.; Griffin Harman, jr.; Benjamin Engle, so.; Tegan Engle, so.; Jonah Peterson, so.; Tyler Erdley, fr.; Gigi Schiano-di-Cola, fr.; Caleb Snyder, fr.; Christopher Zerbe, fr.