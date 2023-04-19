MIFFLINBURG — Danville made four errors, and fell behind by seven runs before its seventh-inning rally fell short in a 9-6 loss to Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats (6-3 overall, 1-3 HAC-II) scored all of their runs in the first three innings.
Danville put together a four-run top of the seventh. Reese McCarthy had an RBI triple, before Lincoln Diehl, Daniel Walker and Carter Raup each had RBI singles to pull Danville to 9-6 with two outs in the top of the seventh. Derek Hackenberg got a groundout to end the game.
Danville falls to 4-3, 1-2.
Mifflinburg 9, Danville 6
Danville;101;000;4 — 6-10-5
Mifflinburg;243;000;x — 9-9-1
Carson Persing, Wyatt Shultz (4), Mason Raup (7) and Raup, Lincoln Diehl (7). Lucas Kurtz, Derek Hackenberg (7) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Kurtz; LP: Persing.
Danville: M. Raup, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Reese McCarthy, 2-for-4, triple, run, RBI; Diehl, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Daniel Walker, 1-for-1, RBI; Carter Raup, 1-for-4, RBI.
Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, 2 runs; Zeb Hufnagle, 3-for-4, double, homer (2nd, one on), 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Troy Dressler, 2 RBIs; Whittaker, 2-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs.