When I moved to Pennsylvania last July, I frequently heard the joke that basketball season in State College existed to help pass the time until football season.
I chuckled, but there’s a little truth in everything.
For as long as I’ve followed college athletics, football has been the sport I’ve most closely associated with Penn State.
There’s been a shift in the paradigm this season.
No. 9 Penn State’s basketball program sits at 20-7 overall, 10-6 in Big Ten play and has emerged as a formidable basketball power. The Nittany Lions are poised to make their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2011 season.
For Penn State coach Pat Chambers, the results are the fruits from his nine-year stretch with the program. The byproduct of that success has netted Penn State support here in Pennsylvania, and recognition from within the college basketball world.
Tuesday’s Penn State-Illinois basketball contest received the royal treatment from network television. FoxSports 1 picked up the midweek game and deployed its all-access feature that consisted of full-time cameras and microphones honed in on Chambers and Illinois coach Brad Underwood.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to showcase who we are and how great our guys are, and how great this program is,” Chambers said.
My first Penn State basketball experience occurred on Nov. 19 when the Nittany Lions hosted Bucknell. The meeting was the 104th between the in-state programs, and Penn State earned a 98-70 win.
There might have been more concession workers than fans at the Bryce Jordan Center that evening. Well, that might be a stretch, but you get my drift.
Penn State basketball had just begun its year, and the football team was in the sunset of its season, so those reasons could have been to blame for the low turnout.
My visits to the Bryce Jordan Center since the flip of the calendar, however, have been far different.
I typically get to the arena an hour before tipoff. This allows me time to set up and do a little pregame surveillance of Penn State and its opponent’s shootarounds. The crowd lately seem to fill into its seats earlier and earlier.
Naturally, the healthy home crowd support has impacted Penn State’s on-court play. As Penn State attempted to stave off a late-run from Minnesota on Feb. 8 that saw the Golden Gophers cut their deficit to three points, it did so under deafening levels of cheers from Nittany Lion nation.
Penn State won by six points before a sell-out crowd of 15,261.
“I’m so thrilled that everybody likes this team, and they came out today to support this team because I can tell you this, when they did cut it to three and we got some stops, the fans got back into it,” Chambers said after. “It gave us just enough energy and push to be able to finish the game off.”
Penn State is 13-2 at home this year.
Last Saturday, all the factors aligned for what could have been a low turnout crowd: Noon tipoff, and a Northwestern program that brought with it just six wins to Happy Valley. Furthermore, a top-five wrestling dual meet was scheduled to take place at the Bryce Jordan Center that evening. It would’ve been difficult to fault anyone who decided to dodge the possible logistical obstacles and watch the game at home.
The Penn State-Northwestern crowd attracted 14,402 to the Bryce Jordan Center. Last year, Penn State attracted a season-high 13,366 fans to its Jan. 26 home game against Rutgers.
On Tuesday, the traffic on the campus’ Park Avenue nearly rivaled that of a football Saturday. At one point while at a standstill, I wondered if I would have been better off walking.
Two games remain on Penn State’s home regular-season schedule. Rutgers comes to town next Wednesday, and Michigan State visits State College on March 3.
A good on-court product has captured widespread support from the local community. It’s also offered Penn State fans more than just a distraction from football season.
Minnesota coach Rick Pitino has coached in the Big Ten for seven seasons. He’s seen the peaks and valleys of Penn State basketball. After his team’s loss at the Bryce Jordan Center earlier this month, he commented on the reception his team received from Penn State fans that afternoon.
“I think the buy-in from the community is big,” Pitino said. “Where have you all been the past nine years? I haven’t seen any of you guys in this press conference. It’s been the emptiest press conference ever. Not a shot at the media or the fans, but Patrick Chambers is a great coach. He’s got great talent, and he gets those guys better. When you get buy-in from the community, that team can beat anyone. But you can’t do it in an empty arena, it’s so hard.”