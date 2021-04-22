Isaiah Valentine has basketball in his veins.
His father played basketball in college. His twin oldest twin sisters — Alexis and Briana — started for four seasons at Mifflinburg before graduating in 2011, while Mashayla played for the Wildcats on their 2018 district title team and currently is a field hockey player at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
"It's definitely a family thing. My sisters are 28, now, I remember going to those games when I was little," Valentine said. "I'd shoot a halftime, when I was watching.
"My dad has pushed me to play basketball, and I push myself to get better every day."
That work ethic and skill level is evident on the hardwood as Valentine earned the Daily Item boys basketball Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.
No player controlled the game this season like Valentine, on either end of the court. He scored 511 points in 19 games (26.9 points per game) and led the team with 8.5 rebounds per contest. He shot 87.9 percent from the foul line (116-of-132). He also led the Wildcats in assists (4.1) and was second in steals (1.8).
"Isaiah is capable of putting up big numbers (on the offensive end). He can do that, and also still get his teammates involved," Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp said. "He can do so much on the offensive end, and turn around and play great defense. His talent, we were lucky to have him."
Valentine had plenty of motivation to prepare for his senior season. He probably missed being the 2019-2020 player of the year by virtue of an ankle injury suffered late in the first half in the opening game of the season against Lewisburg.
"(2019) was supposed to me my year. Oh my gosh, that injury was my biggest motivation (heading into my senior year)," Valentine said. "One of things I wanted to accomplish in my career was scoring 1,000 points, and (the injury) put that into jeopardy."
Little did he know what was coming at the end of 2020 to put his senior season in danger. When the governor forced a shutdown of winter sports for three week back in December, the Wildcats got their opening game in, but were forced to wait three weeks for another, and it's hard to believe in April, but the season appeared to be in doubt.
"I was going out of my mind, when that happened. All I wanted to do was lead my team, score 1,000 points, and it all seemed like there was chance I wouldn't even get on the court the rest of my senior year of high school," Valentine said.
Valentine and the Wildcats did all they could do to get through those three weeks. Roupp said in an interview during that time that his whole team spent those three weeks working out themselves at home.
"We were all accountable during that time. We all made sure everybody was lifting weights and running at home," Valentine said. "We had a place at the MACC (Middlecreek Community Center in Beaver Springs) that allowed us to get some shots, and play some game to keep us in some semblance of shape."
Once Mifflinburg returned to the court, the Wildcats won seven of their first eight game, dropping just a game to Danville, before one more bit of adversity hit Valentine and Mifflinburg's season. Late in the first half on Jan. 30, again against Lewisburg, Valentine drove to the basket, and went to the floor. Another ankle injury, and for bit a on that weekend — the game was played on Saturday night — Valentine feared the worst.
"I rolled it pretty hard. I thought I was going to miss a few weeks again," Valentine said. "But our trainer, Matt Splitt (a former Shikellamy standout athlete) did a great job getting back on the court as quick as possible."
In the end, Valentine was able to reach his goal of scoring 1,000 points, getting the faithful milestone in the district semifinal victory at home over Montoursville and 1,046 in his career.
Mifflinburg lost just twice all season with Valentine in the lineup — both coming at the hands of Danville, including a stellar District 4 Class 4A championship game that saw the Wildcats fall 63-60 to the Ironmen.
Valentine is of course disappointed in the result. One of Mifflinburg's goals this season was to win the district title, but Valentine knows he and his teammates left all on the court back in March at Williamsport High School.
"That was group of Danville seniors that had played together since middle school. We were a group of seniors with some kids that just moved here and some of the younger kids stepping into big roles," Valentine said. "I think we did a great job. Everybody played their role to their best. We put on a show (in Williamsport), we just didn't come out on top."
With his high school career wrapped up, Valentine's thought turn to his future. He'd like to play basketball in college, but he's plans on taking a fifth year at a prep school next season.
"I'm a young senior. I'll still be 17 when I graduate, so I think I need that year to get bigger, quicker and stronger," Valentine said. "COVID has a lot to do with it. With all of the seniors able to return next season, there were a lot of spots opening up."